The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 14:
Rank Team Previous
1. Alabama (13-0) 1
2. Clemson (13-0) 2
3. Notre Dame (12-0) 3
4. Oklahoma (12-1) 5
5. Georgia (11-2) 4
6. Ohio State (12-1) 6
7. UCF (12-0) 7
8. Michigan (10-2) 8
9. Florida (9-3) 10
10. LSU (9-3) 11
11. Washington (9-3) 14
12. Washington State (10-2) 9
13. Penn State (9-3) 13
14. West Virginia (8-3) 15
15. Texas (9-4) 12
16. Kentucky (9-3) 16
17. Syracuse (9-3) 18
18. Utah (9-4) 17
19. Fresno State (11-2) 23
20. Miss. State (8-4) 20
21. Texas A&M (8-4) 21
22. Boise State (10-3) 19
23. Army (9-2) 24
24. Utah State (10-2) 25
25. Appalachian State (10-2) NR