lsuricefootball2130.111818 bf
Buy Now

Jubilant LSU team members sing the alma mater after LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-10.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 14:

Rank Team Previous

1. Alabama (13-0) 1

2. Clemson (13-0) 2

3. Notre Dame (12-0) 3

4. Oklahoma (12-1) 5

5. Georgia (11-2) 4

6. Ohio State (12-1) 6

7. UCF (12-0) 7

8. Michigan (10-2) 8

9. Florida (9-3) 10

10. LSU (9-3) 11

11. Washington (9-3) 14

12. Washington State (10-2) 9

13. Penn State (9-3) 13

14. West Virginia (8-3) 15

15. Texas (9-4) 12

16. Kentucky (9-3) 16

17. Syracuse (9-3) 18

18. Utah (9-4) 17

19. Fresno State (11-2) 23

20. Miss. State (8-4) 20

21. Texas A&M (8-4) 21

22. Boise State (10-3) 19

23. Army (9-2) 24

24. Utah State (10-2) 25

25. Appalachian State (10-2) NR

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments