LSU coach Beth Torina missed Aliyah Andrews scoring the winning run for the Tigers as they overtook Florida 3-2 on a game-winning double Monday from Amanda Sanchez.
Torina was on the ground in despair after Andrews seemingly missed her stop call at third base and flew from first all the way home with her head down to score the winning run.
“I don’t know if I was going for home (when it was hit),” Andrews said. “I watched Coach when I rounded second and she was still doing the rounding signal, so once I hit third, I was going."
The run gave No. 8 LSU (24-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) a series victory over No. 7 Florida (24-6, 2-4).
Torina said she was “no question” holding Andrews up at third base with the heart of LSU’s lineup coming up to the plate, but Andrews kept her head down and slid into home to score the winning run.
“I thought (Florida shortstop Sophia Reynoso) had the ball,” Torina said. “I’m happy to be wrong today, thrilled to be wrong. She really is one of the fastest kids in the country. I’m happy to have her take that chance.”
This is LSU’s first series win over Florida at home since 2007.
Sanchez said the team had all the momentum from tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning and then getting an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh. Torina also said that play got the crowd back into the game.
“We felt like we just snatched that momentum from them” Sanchez said. “That was their top two hitters. (Amanda) Lorenz was on first and (Kendyl) Lindaman was batting — that’s the players that they count on. To get out of that jam was huge.”
Most of the game was a pitching duel between LSU freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham and Florida All-American pitcher Kelly Barnhill.
Barnhill gave up five hits with six strikeouts, while Wickersham gave up five hits with four strikeouts.
“She got better as we went for sure,” Torina said. “She was getting strikeouts at the end, which is really interesting. She was able to make adjustments. I think she did a great job.”
Wickersham gave up a two-run home run to Lindaman in the top of the first inning to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.
Wickersham got in to a groove after that, forcing three straight groundouts to end the inning. The Gators would not score again.
Both teams consistently got runners on base, but neither was able to bring them across for most of the game.
The Tigers got one back in the bottom of the third inning after Savannah Stewart and Amanda Sanchez led off with back-to-back walks and Shelbi Sunseri scored Stewart from second with an RBI single to cut Florida’s lead to 2-1.
LSU tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Amber Serrett reached on a fielding error, allowing Shemiah Sanchez to score.
“This (win) was a big moment for our team,” Torina said. “For our position in the country and the conference, but more than that, for our own confidence. I think they’re going to feel really good about these wins and the way it happened and they way they fought.”