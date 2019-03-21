WHO: LSU at Georgia
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Foley Field
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 and Georgia is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: LSU is 16-5 overall, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 19-2, 3-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 27 SO); UGA – So. RHP Emerson Hancock (5-0, 0.58 ERA, 31.0 IP, 8 BB, 37 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will face an ace in Georgia's Emerson Hancock. The sophomore has dominated this season, evident by the stat line above. LSU struck out nine times and didn't score against the last ace it faced, Kentucky's Zack Thompson, but the Tigers won in extra innings. It won't be easy to score, so Hess needs to pitch well for LSU to win.