The most obvious difference in LSU’s offense this week will be at quarterback. Sophomore Max Johnson and freshman Garrett Nussmeier will split reps during practice and near the beginning of the Tigers’ game Saturday night against Arkansas, something LSU hasn’t done this season. Then one will take over as the starter.

Potential change at the most influential position on the field demands attention. There hasn’t been competition at quarterback since spring practice because fifth-year senior Myles Brennan broke his left arm before preseason camp. Having an elite quarterback can erase plenty of flaws, but how much changing quarterbacks now can improve the offense remains to be seen.

Over the last two games, LSU has scored 17 points against Ole Miss and 14 points against Alabama, unable to complete an upset of the Crimson Tide because of the offense. The Tigers have topped 30 points against another Power Five conference team just once this season, and that was versus a Florida team that has spiraled out of championship contention.

“On offense,” coach Ed Orgeron said, “we got some work to do.”

The offense has struggled throughout the season in various areas. At first, LSU couldn’t run the ball behind a battered offensive line, which also allowed too much pressure. Then it needed to maintain a faster tempo. The Tigers started running the ball well over the last four games as they changed their schemes, but that came after they lost star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, hampering the passing offense.

“I wish we had more of an identity,” Orgeron said. “What we’re doing, things break down obviously.”

LSU has been unable to maintain an efficient offense the past two games in particular. The Tigers scored on their opening drive both times. Then they didn’t reach the end zone again until the second half. Part of that had to do with issues near the goal line.

On LSU’s second drive against Ole Miss, it faced first-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Junior Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for no gain on first down. He picked up 4 yards before losing one, setting up fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz called a pass. With no one open, Johnson threw an interception.

Two weeks later against Alabama, LSU scored twice inside the red zone as Johnson threw a pair of 8-yard touchdowns. But when LSU had a chance to retake the lead in the fourth quarter — once again from the 8-yard line — it turned the ball over on downs. Davis-Price rushed for 1 yard. Then Johnson threw three straight incomplete passes.

“I wish we could have put our offense in a better position to make some plays,” Orgeron said, “especially on the 8-yard line down there when we had a chance to score.”

Those were only a few drives. Over the course of the last two games, LSU hasn’t threatened to score often enough. It either punted or turned the ball over on 17 of its 22 possessions.

The Tigers went 9 for 30 on third downs during that stretch. A major concern for the offense, LSU has converted 37.2% (48 for 129) of its third downs this season.

“We just need to find a way to get ahead in the chains so we have a go-to play,” sophomore tight end Jack Mashburn said. “Whenever you get behind in the chains, it's tough to work things out. I think we've been trying to find a happy medium between run and pass.”

That phrase — getting ahead in the chains — has often been said by LSU this season. The Tigers have tried pushing the ball to the outside and using passes on early downs to set up manageable third-down situations. Shorter conversions would take pressure off of the offensive line, which has improved but continues to struggle with pass protection. The group allowed 10 sacks over the last two games.

Overall, LSU has surrendered 26 sacks, which doesn’t help Johnson. A natural pocket passer, he went 0 for 9 when under pressure against Alabama and 3 for 8 with an interception when under pressure against Ole Miss, according to Pro Football Focus.

No matter who plays quarterback, LSU will have to address those issues to make a bowl game, but senior right tackle Austin Deculus is confident.

Similar to how short runs can eventually create long gains, he said 14- and 17-point games will lead to 40-point games in the future. LSU has two so far this season.

“I continue to tell people just to keep on chopping wood,” Deculus said. “Keep on going at it, keep on grinding.”