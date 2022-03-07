Roy “Moonie” Winston, who went from standout at Baton Rouge’s Istrouma High School to All-American status at LSU to a legendary career with the Minnesota Vikings, died Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 81.
Following in the footsteps of fellow Istrouma great Billy Cannon to LSU, Winston started for the Chinese Bandits as a sophomore in 1959. As a senior in 1961, he was playing guard for the Tigers’ SEC championship football team and outfield for LSU’s 1961 SEC championship baseball team. He earned All-American honors that year for his play as a guard and linebacker in the days of two-platoon football.
“Roy Winston is a marked man,” then-LSU defensive coordinator Charles McClendon said. “Our opponents point for him just like they would an outstanding back. They run away from him a lot, yet he is one of the team’s leading tacklers.”
In 1962, Winston was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Vikings and in the sixth round of the AFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He chose to sign with Minnesota and spent his entire 15-year career with the club.
Winston played linebacker for the Vikings in all four of their Super Bowl appearances including two of them at old Tulane Stadium in New Orleans: Super Bowl IV against the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl IX against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1976, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and was named to LSU’s Centennial team in 1993. He was also named to the Vikings’ silver and 40th anniversary teams, and in 2010 was named one of the club’s 50 greatest players.
An avid outdoorsman, Winston is survived by his wife Yvette, son Roy Jr., daughters Charlotte and Julie Winston Waters and a grandson. Funeral services will be held March 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville.