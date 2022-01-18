BR.lsubaseball.111321 HS 227.JPG

LSU catcher Tyler McManus (26) high-fives LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) after they both score on a home run by McManus in an intrasquad scrimmage, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU baseball was No. 8 in the preseason rankings from D1Baseball released Tuesday, marking the team's third top 10 ranking of the preseason.

The Tigers, who enter their first season under new coach Jay Johnson, were ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and No. 4 by Perfect Game.

Some other outlets, such as Baseball America, haven't released their preseason top 25 yet.

LSU was one of eight Southeastern Conference teams in D1Baseball's preseason rankings. It fell behind No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Ole Miss. The Tigers started above No. 9 Florida, No. 16 Georgia and No. 19 Tennessee.

LSU plays six of the ranked SEC teams this season, as well as a single game against No. 1 Texas at a tournament in Houston.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments