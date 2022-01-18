LSU baseball was No. 8 in the preseason rankings from D1Baseball released Tuesday, marking the team's third top 10 ranking of the preseason.
The Tigers, who enter their first season under new coach Jay Johnson, were ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and No. 4 by Perfect Game.
Some other outlets, such as Baseball America, haven't released their preseason top 25 yet.
LSU was one of eight Southeastern Conference teams in D1Baseball's preseason rankings. It fell behind No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 Ole Miss. The Tigers started above No. 9 Florida, No. 16 Georgia and No. 19 Tennessee.
LSU plays six of the ranked SEC teams this season, as well as a single game against No. 1 Texas at a tournament in Houston.