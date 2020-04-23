Minutes after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow got a warm welcome in his new home thanks to LSU football.

The program shared a photo of a billboard it placed in Cincinnati, Ohio where Burrow's new team, the Bengals, play.

Burrow's selection cemented what had been assumed for months — that the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback would be going back "home" to Ohio.

Burrow is pictured dead center in the billboard wearing his Tigers uniform. The team's familiar purple and gold adorn the left side of the ad with the announcement of Burrow's two most recent accomplishments — "overall No. 1 pick" and "national champion" in bold letters.

On the other side of Burrow was a simple, supportive message, "Geaux Bengals" written in Cincinnati's black and orange.

Bengals fans will be able to check the billboard out in two locations. The first, in Cincinnati, is located at Interstate-71 northbound near Blair Road. The second, in Covington, Kentucky, is located at Interstate-75 southbound near Pike Street.

You can view the celebratory billboard below.