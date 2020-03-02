Standing on the field inside Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, coach Paul Mainieri addressed the state of LSU’s offensive production.
“We're striking out entirely too much,” Mainieri said.
Mainieri’s comments came after LSU had lost 6-4 to Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. The Tigers had struck out 11 times. They struck out 12 times the night before.
Mainieri expected some players to strike out more often than others because they hit home runs. But Mainieri had tried to give the lineup balance last week by starting more contact hitters. They struck out, too.
“Guys that are not home run hitters,” Mainieri said, “we need to be tougher outs with two strikes on us.”
The next day, LSU’s problem with strikeouts reached a breaking point against Oklahoma. With the ball traveling less distance underneath a closed roof, the Tigers’ power disappeared. They struck out 11 times, and they were no-hit for the first time since 1978.
Over the course of three games, LSU struck out 34 times in Houston last weekend. They reached double-digit strikeouts every game, losing two of them.
“Those arms shouldn't double-digit strike out us every game,” sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso said.
LSU returned home looking for solutions to its offensive issues, needing to cut down on strikeouts and score more runs. The Tigers, who play Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night, have struck out 98 times this year, putting them on pace for about 450 during the regular season.
Though the LSU pitching staff ranks No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in ERA (2.46) and opponents’ batting average (.182), the Tigers are only 7-5. The offense has scored 58 runs, averaging less than five per game. The pitching staff has received little run support. Strikeouts rest at the center of the problem.
“Bottom line, we've got to grow up,” Beloso said. “We've got to stick to our approach, and we've got to execute it to perfection from now on.”
Before LSU traveled to Houston, it had reached double-digit strikeouts once this season, during a 4-2 loss to Nicholls State. The Tigers beat Texas on Friday night despite striking out 12 times.
But strikeouts prevented LSU from success the rest of the weekend. Though LSU held a 4-0 lead entering the sixth inning against Baylor on Saturday, the Tigers had struck out four times with a runner in scoring position earlier in the game.
The Bears then hit three home runs as they took the lead. Trailing 6-4 in the ninth inning, LSU put two runners in scoring position with one out. The next two batters struck out, stranding the tying run on second base.
During the round-robin tournament, which pitted LSU against its first ranked opponents this season, strikeouts spread throughout the lineup. Every LSU starter struck out at least once, and five players struck out at least four times. Sophomore center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo struck out seven times, the most on the team.
“You've got to be a grinder at the plate,” freshman catcher Alex Milazzo said. “It doesn't matter what he's throwing. You've got to tell yourself: 'No way this guy's striking me out.' You've got to go up there wanting to beat that guy every time you go up to the plate. You can't let that guy strike you out. You can't let him win."
The Tigers left Houston feeling frustrated, but they have maintained faith in their ability throughout the season, even when offensive production has waned. The players said they haven’t reached their potential. But they know they must stop striking out in order for LSU to win games.
“We're trying everybody,” Mainieri said. “Overall, we just have to get better as a team. There's no other way to say it.”