LSU will hold the first spring practices under new coach Brian Kelly later next month.

The school announced Thursday spring ball will start March 24, and it will culminate in the spring game April 23 inside Tiger Stadium.

Spring practice will provide the first glimpse of Kelly, his new staff and the team they have assembled over the last two months. So far, LSU has signed 28 players to replenish the roster — 13 of them transfers.

The new players and coaches will make LSU's team look much different than last season. Kelly overhauled the personnel as he hired nine new assistants, including offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and defensive coordinator Matt House.

LSU, which has 15 spring practices to work on the new schemes, will also hold a pro day April 6 for NFL teams to scout draft-eligible players.

Who participates will be announced at a later date, but LSU had nine former players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Damone Clark, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., kicker Cade York, defensive back Cordale Flott, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, offensive lineman Ed Ingram and offensive lineman Austin Deculus can all participate.

The often crucial pre-draft event takes place March 1-7 inside Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be broadcast daily on the NFL Network and ESPN.

LSU has the fourth-most players invited to this year's combine. Georgia leads the country with 14. Alabama and Oklahoma both had 11 players invited.

2022 LSU Spring Practice Dates

Week 1: March 24, 26

Week 2: March 29, 31 and April 2

Week 3: April 5, 7, 9

Week 4: April 12, 14, 16

Week 5: April 19, 21, 22, 23

Pro Day: April 6

Spring Game: April 23