How far can confidence, talent and the belief that any goal is attainable take an athlete? For LSU swimmer Brooks Curry the answer is simple … all the way to the Tokyo Olympics.
“That night at the (Olympic) Trials, I doubt there was another person in that building other than Brooks, his family and myself who believed this was possible,” LSU associate head coach Steve Mellor said. “It was so amazing.”
Amazing and perhaps a bit shocking for the USA Swimming establishment. The 20-year-old Curry is the first swimmer in LSU program history to clinch a berth on the U.S. Olympic team.
Curry earned a spot on the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team by placing fourth in the 100-meter freestyle loaded with past Olympians and seasoned veterans. He was the lone collegian in the race and recorded a time of 48.19 seconds three months after finishing seventh in the 100-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships.
“I didn’t know how fast I was going out. I was just trying to stay with the field. I had just enough to get back in the last 15,” Curry said in a Zoom interview after the race. “It’s a hard feeling to describe. I came into the meet wanting to make the team.
“There was no guarantee that it would happen. It’s unbelievable I made the top six, let alone fourth. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Earning an Olympic berth adds to a list of impressive firsts the 6-foot-3 Atlanta native has achieved at LSU.
Curry was the SEC Freshman of the Year and became the first LSU swimmer to win an event at the SEC Championship since 2004 when he won the 100-yard freestyle in 2020, prior to the pandemic. He set school records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles that year and improved on those marks in 2021 and earned all-America status in all three.
Perhaps the most notable “first” is that Mellor started recruiting Curry for LSU before many other schools.
Mellor refers to Curry as a “late bloomer” even though he has been a competitive swimmer for over 10 years. His sister, Peyton, also is a sprint freestyler and comes to LSU this fall.
“Not a lot of people knew about Brooks,” Mellor said. “He played baseball until he was either 13 or 14. He was older when he started to focus on swimming. But I was able to build a relationship with him early on.”
Once he arrived at LSU, Curry got stronger and improved his technique. Mellor says a refined work ethic and mental approach were important too.
Curry was primed for the Olympic Trials in 2020. But the pandemic provided pivotal time to mature and train. Mellor credits Curry for staying locked in on his Olympic goal for over a year.
“It was hard to go home and not get to compete for a long time,” Curry said. “But it gave me time to get my stroke together. I wouldn’t be in this position if I didn’t have the time to prepare for it.”