Waitr announced Tuesday that it has signed LSU star defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. to an NIL deal with the company, making him the latest college athlete with Louisiana ties to ink with the food delivery service.

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, a Baton Rouge native, and LSU baseball player Tre Morgan have also signed NIL deals with Waitr.

“Waitr believes it’s important to support our local communities, and this is a natural extension of that belief,” Brittany St. Pierre of Waitr said in a press release. “We’re very proud of our college athletes and are thrilled we can now partner with such elite players who represent the state so well.”

Under the deal, Stingley gets his own delivery code that customers can use to get free delivery on their next order. That code had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Waitr was founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at McNeese State University.

“I’m proud to partner with Waitr. It’s even more important to me that they were founded right here in Louisiana and serves the state so well,” Stingley said in a press release.

Stingley, a preseason All-American, has missed the last two games with a foot injury.