LSU and Kansas State have been playing football since the 1890s, but Tuesday’s matchup in the Texas Bowl in Houston (8 p.m., ESPN) will be just the second between the Tigers and Wildcats. The first was way back in 1980, Jerry Stovall’s second game as LSU’s coach and his first win, a 21-0 shutout of a K-State program that then was one of the most downtrodden in the game. Since then, Kansas State has emerged as a consistent winner, but one with which most LSU fans are still barely familiar with. Here’s 10 things to know about the Wildcats in advance of Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game (the late kickoff means there’s time for a quiz, so pay attention):
Bill Snyder
New LSU coach Brian Kelly passed Knute Rockne this season to become the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. It will be a long time, if ever, before someone wins more games than Kansas State’s Rockne, Bill Snyder. Simply put, he is the father of Kansas State football, the architect of virtually all the program’s success. Before Snyder arrived in 1989, Kansas State only had 25 winning seasons dating back to 1896. Snyder had 18 winning records in 27 seasons (1989-2005 and 2009-18), compiling a record of 215-117-1. Like Alabama’s Bear Bryant, Snyder’s name is on Kansas State’s stadium (actually he insisted it be called Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium) and he has a highway into Manhattan named after him. Snyder, now 82, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015 and was five times named national coach of the year.
Worst to first
There was a time when Kansas State had the worst winning percentage of any FBS (then NCAA Division I-A) school. From 1985-89, the Wildcats were a woeful 4-50-1. There was even talk of dropping football, like nearby Wichita State did in 1986. That all started to change with Snyder’s arrival. By 2003, the Wildcats captured their first conference title since 1934 by routing Oklahoma 35-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game. Despite the loss, the Sooners went on to play LSU in the Sugar Bowl, that year’s BCS national championship game, with the Tigers winning 21-14. Kansas State also won the Big 12 in 2012.
The Little Apple
Kansas State is located in Manhattan, about two hours west of Kansas City, which is nicknamed “The Little Apple.” The city had a population of 55,290 in 2019 while Manhattan in New York (The Big Apple) had a population of 1.63 million, or 67,000 people per square mile.
Wabash Cannonball
Though not technically one of Kansas State’s fight songs, the folk music standard is played at every K-State football and basketball game – and has one heck of a backstory. It began on Dec. 13, 1968, when arsonists burned down Nicholls Hall, home to Kansas State’s music department. Dozens of instruments were destroyed, and the only sheet music to survive was tucked in the band director’s briefcase: “Wabash Cannonball.” Three nights later, using borrowed instruments from across Kansas, K-State’s basketball band played Wabash Cannonball for the first time at a basketball game against Syracuse. The song has been played at Kansas State games ever since.
The color purple
There will be plenty of purple-clad fans at the Texas Bowl. While LSU’s colors are purple and gold, royal purple is the only official school color at Kansas State. The color is seen everywhere at K-State, right down to the Purple Pride ice cream served at the Call Hall Dairy Bar on campus.
Vegas Vince
Before he coached at Tulane, colorful coach Vince Gibson was the head coach at Kansas State. He was there from 1967-74, going 33-52. He coached the Green Wave from 1980-82, leading Tulane to its two most recent wins over LSU in 1981 and 1982. Gibson died in Kenner in 2012.
The Tiger (Woods) connection
Earl Woods father of golfing great Tiger Woods, was born in Manhattan, Kansas, in 1932. He attended K-State, and in 1951 broke the color barrier in the Big Seven Conference (a forerunner of the Big Eight and later the Big 12) playing for the Wildcats’ baseball team. Woods died in 2006 in Cypress, California, where Tiger was raised, but is buried in Manhattan.
The snooze alarm
It’s a nine-minute snippet of technology that has touched us all: the snooze alarm. And its inventor was a Kansas State alumnus named Herbert Dimond. He was hired by General Electric after graduating from K-State during World War II. In 1956, GE introduced its first model alarm clock to include a snooze feature. Dimond’s version had five- and 10-minute intervals on the snooze alarm, not nine as is common today.
Other famous alumni
Former Saints running back Darren Sproles … Former Saints defensive end Darren Howard … Former Saints tight end Henry Childs … “Cheers” actress Kirstie Alley … Environmental activist Erin Brockovich … … PGA Tour golfer Jim Colbert … Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater … Former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica … Former Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan … Quarterback and current Kansas State interim offensive coordinator Collin Klein … Former NFL receiver Jordy Nelson … “Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet … Record producer Jerry Wexler.
Ceremony of Allegiance
Fort Riley, about 30 minutes west of the Kansas State campus, is the largest single-site employer in the state, so it’s not surprising there is a strong military presence at the school. According to K-State, the school has about 2,000 military-affiliated students every year. Perhaps that’s a big reason why before each football game, fans engage in a pregame ceremony that begins with the preamble to the United States Constitution, a snippet from the Declaration of Independence and concludes with the Pledge of Allegiance.