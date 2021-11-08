2021-22 LSU Roster
0 • Brandon Murray • G • 6-5 • 214 • Fr. • Baltimore, Md.
Tough-minded shooting guard averaged 21.7 points when he was named Mr. Basketball in Maryland as a junior in 2020.
1 • Xavier Pinson • G • 6-2 • 154 • Sr. • Chicago, Ill.
Flashy, quick point guard averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists in playing 25.6 minutes a game for Missouri last season.
2 • Eric Gaines • G • 6-2 • 150 • Fr. • Lithonia, Ga.
Wiry, defensive-minded guard averaged 13.4 minutes as a freshman, but will get more playing time after making strides in offseason.
3 • Alex Fudge • F • 6-8 • 185 • Fr. • Jacksonville, Fla.
An early enrollee last January, he practiced with the team after averaging 17.2 points and 12.2 rebounds as a high school junior.
4 • Darius Days • F • 6-7 • 245 • Sr. • Raleigh, Fla.
Veteran leader returns after averaging 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds. Tigers were 19-1 when he scored in double digits.
5 • Mwani Wilkinson • F • 6-5 • 206 • So. • Las Vegas, Nev.
Rugged four-star prospect averaged 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman, but will get more opportunities this season.
10 • Brandon Egemo •G • 6-0 • 166 • So. • Los Angeles, Calif.
Walk-on point guard saw action in two games after averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 assists for University High in Los Angeles.
11 • Justice Williams • G • 6-3 • 170 • Fr. • Philadelphia, Pa.
Four-star prospect reclassified from 2022 recruiting class and will likely redshirt after leading Montverde Academy to the national title.
13 • Tari Eason • F • 6-8 • 216 • So. • Los Angeles, Calif.
Versatile Cincinnati transfer averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes a game during his freshman season.
15 • Efton Reid • C • 6-11 • 238 • Fr. • Richmond, Va.
Five-star recruit is a skilled offensive weapon who got 16 points and 11 rebounds a game last season at basketball power IMG Academy.
20 • Jerrell Colbert • C • 6-10 • 216 • Fr. • Houston, Texas
A longtime commitment, he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season at Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee.
21 • Bradley Ezewiro • F • 6-8 • 246 • Fr. • Torrance, Calif.
A teammate of former LSU star Cam Thomas at Oak Hill Academy, he was the No. 10 prospect in California two years ago.
22 • Spencer Mays • G • 6-3 • 196 • Jr. • Baton Rouge
Brother of former LSU star Skylar Mays is a walkon who got 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds at Baton Rouge CC in 2020.
24 • Shareef O’Neal • F • 6-10 • 220 • Jr. • Los Angeles, Calif.
A solid rebounder, rhe son of LSU great Shaquille O’Neal hopes to come back after his first season was cut short by injuries.
25 • Adam Benhayoune • F • 6-5 • 230 • Fr. • Helotes, Texas
A Class 6A all-state selection in Texas, the preferred walkon averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds last season.
30 • Parker Edwards • G • 6-2 • 214 • Jr. • Covington
Former Southeastern sharpshooter who averaged 23.6 points at St. Paul’s, saw action in five games as a walkon in 2021.
44 • Adam Miller • G • 6-2 • 185 • So. • Peoria. Ill.
Illinois transfer was a projected starter, but will sit out the season after suffering a knee injury in practice on Oct. 19.
LSU Schedule
All Times Central
November
Tue., 9 — UL-Monroe, 7 p.m., SEC+
Fri., 12 — Texas State, 7 p.m., SEC+
Mon., 15 — Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Thu., 18 — McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC+
Mon., 22 — Belmont, 7 p.m., SEC+
Fri., 26 — vs. Penn State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)
Sat., 27 — vs. Wake Forest/Oregon St., TBA, TBA
Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)
December
Wed., 1 — Ohio U., 7 p.m., SEC+
Sat., 11 — vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Holiday Hoopsgiving (Atlanta, Ga.)
Tue., 14 — Northwestern St., 6 p.m., SEC
Sat., 18 — vs. Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Brookshire Grocery Arena (Bossier City)
Wed., 22 — Lipscomb, 7 p.m., SEC
Wed., 29 — at Auburn*, 6 p.m., ESPNU
January
Tue., 4 — Kentucky*, 6 p.m., ESPN
Sat., 8 — Tennessee*, 5 p.m., ESPN2/U
Wed., 12 — at Florida*, 6 p.m., ESPN2/U
Sat., 15 — Arkansas*, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Wed., 19 — at Alabama*, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sat., 22 — at Tennessee*, 5 p.m., ESPN
Wed., 26 — Texas A&M*, 8 p.m., SEC
Sat., 29 — at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Big 12/SEC Challenge
February
Tue., 1 — Ole Miss*, 8 p.m., SEC
Sat., 5 — at Vanderbilt*, 5 p.m., SEC
Tue., 8 — at Texas A&M*, 6 p.m., SEC
Sat., 12 — Mississippi St.*, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U
Wed., 16 — Georgia*, 6 p.m., SEC
Sat., 19 — at South Carolina*, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Wed., 23 — at Kentucky*, 8 p.m., ESPN/2
Sat., 26 — Missouri*, 7:30 p.m., SEC
March
Wed., 2 — at Arkansas*, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U
Sat., 5 — Alabama*, 11 a.m., CBS
9-13 — SEC tournament
at Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)
* SEC game
Key Dates
Nov. 9: UL-Monroe (season opener)
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Dec. 29: at Auburn
SEC opener (Auburn Arena)
Jan. 29: at TCU
Big 12/SEC Challenge
March 9-13: SEC tournament
Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)
SEC Starting Five
Preseason favorite
After a tough 2021 season in which it wasn't picked to win the SEC title after being the favorite for nine seasons in a row, Kentucky is back atop the preseason media poll. The Wildcats went 9-16 last season, but have reloaded and are expected to again be one of the nation's elite teams. But a number of others — including Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee — have their eyes on the big prize. LSU and Auburn could also be in the hunt with new-look rosters by the time it's all said and done.
Player of the year candidates
There is no clear-cut favor for this honor going into the season, but flashy Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the pick of the media. Pippen has starred for a Vandy team that has finished near the bottom of the league in each of his first two seasons. But Alabama's duo of Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, who transferred in from Georgia, could be in contention at the end of the year along with LSU's Darius Days, a coaches' first-team preseason All-SEC pick.
Sleeper team
It seems a bit silly to think of LSU as a sleeper team, but the Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the league by a media panel — largely because of the production they lost from last year's NCAA tournament team Just four scholarship players return, with only Darius Days playing a key role with last year's 19-10 team. Still, LSU is the only SEC school to claim a double-bye for the league tournament by finishing in the top-four in the standings in each of the past three seasons.
Freshmen to watch
As usual, the SEC is loaded with talented youngsters — including seven of the top 26 players in the 247Sports composite listing. The list is topped by Auburn forward Jabari Smith (No. 6) and Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (No. 8). Others to watch are Alabama guard JD Davison (No. 12), Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, Kentucky (No. 14), Kentucky forward Daimion Collins (No. 15), Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (No. 25) and LSU center Efton Reid (No. 26).
Making the Big Dance?
After getting a league-record eight teams into the 2018 NCAA tournament and seven in 2019, the SEC had six teams make it last season after the 2020 tournament was canceled by the conronavirus pandemic. Kentucky is expected to return this year after missing out in 2021, and at least seven others — Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State — all expect to be in the mix as well to earn one of the coveted 68 invitations to the dance floor in March.