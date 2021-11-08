BR.lsuslubasketball.120120 TS 237.jpg

LSU's Darius Days (4) and Eric Gaines (25), right, pressure Southeastern's Isiah Kirby (2) into a turnover during a game last season. Shareef O'Neal (32) is at left. Days, Gaines and O'Neal are three of the four scholarship players who return to Will Wade's team this season.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

2021-22 LSU Roster

0 • Brandon Murray • G • 6-5 • 214 • Fr. • Baltimore, Md.

Tough-minded shooting guard averaged 21.7 points when he was named Mr. Basketball in Maryland as a junior in 2020.

1 • Xavier Pinson • G • 6-2 • 154 • Sr. • Chicago, Ill.

Flashy, quick point guard averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists in playing 25.6 minutes a game for Missouri last season.

2 • Eric Gaines • G • 6-2 • 150 • Fr. • Lithonia, Ga.

Wiry, defensive-minded guard averaged 13.4 minutes as a freshman, but will get more playing time after making strides in offseason.

3 • Alex Fudge • F • 6-8 • 185 • Fr. • Jacksonville, Fla.

An early enrollee last January, he practiced with the team after averaging 17.2 points and 12.2 rebounds as a high school junior.

4 • Darius Days • F • 6-7 • 245 • Sr. • Raleigh, Fla.

Veteran leader returns after averaging 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds. Tigers were 19-1 when he scored in double digits.

5 • Mwani Wilkinson • F • 6-5 • 206 • So. • Las Vegas, Nev.

Rugged four-star prospect averaged 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman, but will get more opportunities this season.

10 • Brandon Egemo •G • 6-0 • 166 • So. • Los Angeles, Calif.

Walk-on point guard saw action in two games after averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 assists for University High in Los Angeles.

11 • Justice Williams • G • 6-3 • 170 • Fr. • Philadelphia, Pa.

Four-star prospect reclassified from 2022 recruiting class and will likely redshirt after leading Montverde Academy to the national title.

13 • Tari Eason • F • 6-8 • 216 • So. • Los Angeles, Calif.

Versatile Cincinnati transfer averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes a game during his freshman season.

15 • Efton Reid • C • 6-11 • 238 • Fr. • Richmond, Va.

Five-star recruit is a skilled offensive weapon who got 16 points and 11 rebounds a game last season at basketball power IMG Academy.

20 • Jerrell Colbert • C • 6-10 • 216 • Fr. • Houston, Texas

A longtime commitment, he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season at Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee.

21 • Bradley Ezewiro • F • 6-8 • 246 • Fr. • Torrance, Calif.

A teammate of former LSU star Cam Thomas at Oak Hill Academy, he was the No. 10 prospect in California two years ago.

22 • Spencer Mays • G • 6-3 • 196 • Jr. • Baton Rouge

Brother of former LSU star Skylar Mays is a walkon who got 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds at Baton Rouge CC in 2020.

24 • Shareef O’Neal • F • 6-10 • 220 • Jr. • Los Angeles, Calif.

A solid rebounder, rhe son of LSU great Shaquille O’Neal hopes to come back after his first season was cut short by injuries.

25 • Adam Benhayoune • F • 6-5 • 230 • Fr. • Helotes, Texas

A Class 6A all-state selection in Texas, the preferred walkon averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds last season.

30 • Parker Edwards • G • 6-2 • 214 • Jr. • Covington

Former Southeastern sharpshooter who averaged 23.6 points at St. Paul’s, saw action in five games as a walkon in 2021.

44 • Adam Miller • G • 6-2 • 185 • So. • Peoria. Ill.

Illinois transfer was a projected starter, but will sit out the season after suffering a knee injury in practice on Oct. 19.

LSU Schedule

All Times Central

November

Tue., 9 — UL-Monroe, 7 p.m., SEC+

Fri., 12 — Texas State, 7 p.m., SEC+

Mon., 15 — Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Thu., 18 — McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC+

Mon., 22 — Belmont, 7 p.m., SEC+

Fri., 26 — vs. Penn State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)

Sat., 27 — vs. Wake Forest/Oregon St., TBA, TBA

Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)

December

Wed., 1 — Ohio U., 7 p.m., SEC+

Sat., 11 — vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Holiday Hoopsgiving (Atlanta, Ga.)

Tue., 14 — Northwestern St., 6 p.m., SEC

Sat., 18 — vs. Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Brookshire Grocery Arena (Bossier City)

Wed., 22 — Lipscomb, 7 p.m., SEC

Wed., 29 — at Auburn*, 6 p.m., ESPNU

January

Tue., 4 — Kentucky*, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sat., 8 — Tennessee*, 5 p.m., ESPN2/U

Wed., 12 — at Florida*, 6 p.m., ESPN2/U

Sat., 15 — Arkansas*, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Wed., 19 — at Alabama*, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sat., 22 — at Tennessee*, 5 p.m., ESPN

Wed., 26 — Texas A&M*, 8 p.m., SEC

Sat., 29 — at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Big 12/SEC Challenge

February

Tue., 1 — Ole Miss*, 8 p.m., SEC

Sat., 5 — at Vanderbilt*, 5 p.m., SEC

Tue., 8 — at Texas A&M*, 6 p.m., SEC

Sat., 12 — Mississippi St.*, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U

Wed., 16 — Georgia*, 6 p.m., SEC

Sat., 19 — at South Carolina*, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Wed., 23 — at Kentucky*, 8 p.m., ESPN/2

Sat., 26 — Missouri*, 7:30 p.m., SEC

March

Wed., 2 — at Arkansas*, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Sat., 5 — Alabama*, 11 a.m., CBS

9-13 — SEC tournament

at Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

* SEC game

Key Dates

Nov. 9: UL-Monroe (season opener)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Dec. 29: at Auburn

SEC opener (Auburn Arena)

Jan. 29: at TCU

Big 12/SEC Challenge

March 9-13: SEC tournament

Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

SEC Starting Five

Preseason favorite

After a tough 2021 season in which it wasn't picked to win the SEC title after being the favorite for nine seasons in a row, Kentucky is back atop the preseason media poll. The Wildcats went 9-16 last season, but have reloaded and are expected to again be one of the nation's elite teams. But a number of others — including Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee — have their eyes on the big prize. LSU and Auburn could also be in the hunt with new-look rosters by the time it's all said and done.

Player of the year candidates

There is no clear-cut favor for this honor going into the season, but flashy Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the pick of the media. Pippen has starred for a Vandy team that has finished near the bottom of the league in each of his first two seasons. But Alabama's duo of Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, who transferred in from Georgia, could be in contention at the end of the year along with LSU's Darius Days, a coaches' first-team preseason All-SEC pick.

Sleeper team

It seems a bit silly to think of LSU as a sleeper team, but the Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the league by a media panel — largely because of the production they lost from last year's NCAA tournament team Just four scholarship players return, with only Darius Days playing a key role with last year's 19-10 team. Still, LSU is the only SEC school to claim a double-bye for the league tournament by finishing in the top-four in the standings in each of the past three seasons.

Freshmen to watch

As usual, the SEC is loaded with talented youngsters — including seven of the top 26 players in the 247Sports composite listing. The list is topped by Auburn forward Jabari Smith (No. 6) and Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (No. 8). Others to watch are Alabama guard JD Davison (No. 12), Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, Kentucky (No. 14), Kentucky forward Daimion Collins (No. 15), Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (No. 25) and LSU center Efton Reid (No. 26).

Making the Big Dance?

After getting a league-record eight teams into the 2018 NCAA tournament and seven in 2019, the SEC had six teams make it last season after the 2020 tournament was canceled by the conronavirus pandemic. Kentucky is expected to return this year after missing out in 2021, and at least seven others — Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State — all expect to be in the mix as well to earn one of the coveted 68 invitations to the dance floor in March.

