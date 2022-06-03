HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and third-baseman Jacob Berry received Collegiate Baseball All-America honors.
Crews, who was also named SEC Co-Player of the Year, was named to the First-Team All-America squad. He's hitting .345 (80-for-232) so far this season with nine doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 68 RBIs and and SEC-leading 68 runs scored. His 21 home runs is the most by an LSU player since Ryan Schimpf's 22 home runs during the 2009 season.
The outfielder is also on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch list and was named to the 2022 SEC Baseball Community Service Team.
Berry was named to the Second-Team All-America squad after hitting a team high .381 (72-for-189) and a league-best .400 in SEC games. He's amassed 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and 43 runs scored this season. He is also on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist and is No. 2 in the SEC in batting average, while ranking No. 4 in on-base percentage (4.73).