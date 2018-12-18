When an NCAA panel passed the early signing period into rule in May 2017, college football coaches across the nation only had a few months to finalize their recruiting plans before the season began.

Of course, the idea had been brewing for several years, and the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee proposed the change in October 2016, following up on a study that took a deep look at recruiting.

But there were questions. Several questions, coaches said. Mainly: Would recruits even sign during the early period at all?

Now, in Year 2 of the age of early signing, every college staff has had ample time to prepare their strategies. The Advocate spoke with experts to find out what’s been learned.

It’s important to note, said Shane Lyons, the chairman of the oversight committee and West Virginia’s athletic director, that there will still be an evaluation after this season’s recruiting cycle is over.

College coaches will meet at the annual American Football Coaches Association’s annual convention Jan. 6, and a few weeks later, the oversight committee will meet at the NCAA’s annual convention Jan. 22.

“We have decided as a committee … to hear about the past two years — is it working?” said Lyons, who was appointed chairman in July.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Lyons succeeded Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who was chairman when the early signing rule was proposed. Bowlsby deferred comment to Lyons.

“There’s some that like the early period and some don’t like it,” Lyons said. “We as a group can come back, look at it and tweak it. And if a majority like it, how do we make it better in the long run?”

The original intent of the change, Lyons said, was to let high school athletes who were already committed to programs “sign and move on.” That would then clear out the bulk of a college program’s recruiting class, which would allow coaches to freely focus on how to best fill out the remainder of their 25 allotted scholarships.

That largely worked out as intended: About 80 percent of committed recruits ended up signing during the early period last year, according to 247Sports.

LSU itself signed 21 of its 25 players in last year’s early period. Head coach Ed Orgeron said the coaching staff expects “to sign the majority” of their class during the early period again this season.

Signing as many players as possible during the early period remains a program’s key strategy, a consensus of coaches said.

Working out the kinks

There are some kinks to work out — most notably the immense time crunch that occurred when the signing date was pulled back two months, lessening the opportunities coaches and players have to meet before a final decision is made.

According to NCAA rules, coaching staff members can only meet face-to-face with recruits from Nov. 25 until Feb. 2, and there’s a span of weeks within that period where they can’t meet at all that began Sunday.

So as soon as the regular season ended, coaches had to ramp up their recruiting mileage to reach all their players before the signing period began.

From the day after LSU ended its regular season at Texas A&M, Orgeron said he made 17 home-visits with recruits in 16 days.

At Ole Miss, Tyler Siskey, a Rebels assistant coach who oversees the program’s recruiting operation, said the entire coaching staff made 46 home-visits in 18 days.

And while Ole Miss is in full-offseason mode (the team finished 5-7 and could not play in a bowl) the LSU coaching staff had to balance its recruiting visits while also beginning Fiesta Bowl practice on campus Dec. 11.

"Didn't sleep. That's how we balance it," Orgeron said.

And think of programs like Alabama and Georgia, Siskey said, who played Dec. 1 in the Southeastern Conference title game.

"You really lose one of the three weeks in the contact period due to the fact you're playing in the championship game," said Siskey, who managed recruiting operations at Alabama from 2013-14. "It used to not be that case. It used to be a lot slower."

The key, Orgeron said, becomes building a strong bond with the commitments programs already have. Now in his second full season, Orgeron said the fact that his staff has been recruiting this class for two years has helped build those relationships.

"Most of the homes that I've gone in have been committed guys, and (they've) been celebrations," Orgeron said. "So it hasn't been difficult this year. You're not trying to go out there and persuade these guys to sign."

Another main strategy, Siskey said, becomes where and when to schedule visits. When to drive toward local recruits. When to fly to reach national ones. Coaches become travel experts by necessity.

"The gap is obviously a lot tighter," Lyons said. "Some don't like that."

Of course, playing in championship games and bowl games are attractive qualities for a program.

Wes Fritz, who oversees Tulane's recruiting, said the Green Wave's Cure Bowl appearance was "a big positive" for visiting recruits, who saw the buzz on campus and social media.

Tulane beat UL-Lafayette 41-24 on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

"It's a lot better than last year when we didn't make a bowl game," Fritz said.

Wave looking for nice follow-up to banner 2018 signing class Although the group likely will not be rated as highly as the last one, it features numerous players who were recruited by Power Five schools.

The risks

Coaches still have to plan for the uncertain. Programs are hardly going to be filling up all of their 25 scholarships in the early period. Several elite players still want to use the extra months until the final signing period, which begins Feb. 6, to consider their options.

"If we did have that early signing period, I'm not sure I would have done it," said LSU starting running back Nick Brossette, who was the nation's No. 16 running back per 247Sports when he signed in 2015. "I think I would have taken some more time on that decision, because it's a lifetime decision, and I feel like nobody can rush me through that."

Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle per 247Sports, is heavily recruited by LSU and Alabama and is not expected to sign until February.

"If you have a legitimate shot at a guy that's signing in February, you kind of know that, and you (leave him) that spot," Siskey said.

That still leaves the risk of not signing an elite player in February. Last year, LSU left a spot available for highly rated cornerback Patrick Surtain, who eventually chose to sign with Alabama on the day before signing day.

The Tigers coaching staff did sign defensive back Kelvin Joseph and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who have played consistently this season, and they used the remaining scholarship spots to sign two graduate transfers, quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive back Terrence Alexander.

"It's definitely a risk," Siskey said. "But at the same time, it's recruiting. You're not going to go all in. You're always going to have a guy that you want to go to (afterward), so it's not like you're going to get left at the altar."

And before the early signing period, it used to be less of a risk. If an elite player didn't sign, sometimes there would be another high quality player of the same position that was planning to sign with a less prestigious program.

Now there isn't as much poaching, Fritz said, since programs like Tulane will have already locked up most of their recruits during the early period.

And the smaller programs can do a little poaching of their own. If a quality recruit re-opens his recruitment shortly before the early signing period, the smaller program can sign them if they've already built a solid relationship with that recruit.

"We've just got to be ready to pounce on them again when that time comes," Fritz said.

Coaches also have to consider the gambles of signing a player during the early period who is at risk of not qualifying academically.

According to NCAA rules, if a program signs a player who eventually does not qualify academically, the scholarship still counts toward the program's total 25.

"There's no doubt it's a big risk," Siskey said. "One of the very first things you ever do on a player is see if they academically have a chance to become eligible. You absolutely have to take their eligibility into concern and decide if they're going to be a guy that you can take."

Getting them all signed

There's also a risk for committed players who are considering signing with a program that has fired its head coach.

Louisville fired Bobby Petrino in November and replaced him with Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield, who is still filling out his staff. As of Tuesday night, Louisville had three commitments.

Last season, Arkansas coach Chad Morris was just hired a few weeks before the early signing period, and by the end of the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Razorbacks only filled 18 of their 25 scholarship spots.

"Schools that did make coaching changes — that's even going to change with the old recruiting calendar," Lyons said. "You have more time to maybe get in the prospect's home and talk to them; but it does put them in a tighter (time) crunch."

That won't be an issue at LSU this season, which will play in its first New Year's Six bowl Jan. 1.

The Tigers have 19 commitments going into the early signing period.

"I think we're better organized this year to understand how tight of a window we have to get all the guys signed," Orgeron said.

Check out the New Orleans area's senior prospects scheduled to sign letters of intent Wed-Fri Here is a list of New Orleans area seniors who are scheduled to sign NCAA Division I football national letters of intent on Wednesday or Thursday: