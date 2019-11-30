Joe Burrow sprinted onto the Tiger Stadium field for his senior day tribute Saturday night with a little something extra.

As the crowd gave him a huge ovation, Burrow sported a "Burreaux" jersey and met his family and coach Ed Orgeron at midfield.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Want to buy a print of the above "Burreaux" photo captured by photographer Hilary Scheinuk? Click here.

Burrow has etched himself a prominent place in LSU history.

The Tigers are primed to make their first College Football Playoff appearance and will play in their first Southeastern Conference championship game next week vs. Georgia.

LSU seeks its first undefeated regular season since 2011 and hosts Texas A&M.