1. What we learned
In 2020, pigs still fly. Shoes, too. In what ranks as LSU’s biggest upset since stunning Alabama in 1993 in the “Pigs will fly” game, the 23-point underdog Tigers came to Gainesville and came back with a 37-34 stunner in the fog. After a Florida player threw a shoe to give Cade York a chance to kick the school-record 57-yard game-winner. Who writes this stuff?
2. Trending now
The Tigers’ defensive backs. The school that likes to call itself DBU has become a punchline this season. They still gave up big plays in this one, but they also more than atoned with big plays like Eli Ricks’ pick-six and Jay Ward’s tip-drill interception. And this with Derek Stingley not playing and Cordale Flott an early ejection.
3. Final thoughts
All the news this week was, rightly so, of the disarray and disfunction within the LSU program. Saturday’s game goes to show that sometimes it takes getting your backs to the wall facing the ultimate adversity to your brightest. In what has gone down as a painful season for the Tigers, Saturday’s effort gives bright, shining hope for the future.