CINCINNATI — One of Joe Burrow's special skills is extending plays, scrambling to make something out of nothing after the blocking breaks down.

He took a beating through 11 games last season, but it made the rookie one of the NFL's most intriguing quarterbacks early in 2020.

Now playing on a surgically reconstructed left knee, the 2020 Heisman winner from LSU insists he'll still be the same multifaceted leader when the Bengals open this season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I'm a football player, not just a quarterback, and getting hit is part of the game,” he said this week. “I’m excited to experience it.”

It's been a while. Burrow continued rehabbing through training camp and was held out of all but one series in the last of three preseason games. He hasn't been hit hard since he went down among Washington pass rushers on Nov. 22 and was wheeled off in a cart.

The always confident Burrow said he never doubted he would be back for the opener, even with the extensive surgery required. Besides getting his knee back to 100%, he spent a lot of rehab time getting his body stronger and focusing on the other aspects of his game, too. He's stronger, and receivers say he's throwing harder.

“I expect to be better,” he said. “I put in a lot of work this offseason that I’m excited to show off, as all the guys have. We're a much better football team."

A season-long wave of injuries contributed to the Bengals limping to a 4-11-1 finish last year.

Improving — and maybe saving coach Zac Taylor's job — could hinge on mitigating the damage to the 24-year-old franchise quarterback.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“He knows it’s a long season,” Taylor said. “We want him healthy. He’s got to manage that, we’ve got to manage that. It’s just part of football. Quarterbacks get hit.”

Holding on

Cincinnati rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase helped Burrow and LSU win the 2019 national championship, but so far in the NFL he's known more for his drops.

The fifth overall pick in the draft, Chase dropped passes throughout camp, including three in a row in a preseason game. He said this week that he's got it fixed.

“Lack of focus,” he said. “I didn’t look the ball all the way in. Lack of concentration, just watching the ball come all the way into my hands. That’s what I lacked, and it showed.”

After winning the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver in 2019, Chase opted out in 2020 to wait for the draft.

“I don’t want to blame it on me sitting on my butt all year, but it probably has something to do with it,” he acknowledged. “I’m not making excuses. I need to be a pro and make the catch.”