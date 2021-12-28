Matt House, a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach whose career includes stops with several college and pro football teams, is expected to be named LSU's new defensive coordinator under coach Brian Kelly.
The Michigan native joined the Kansas City Chiefs staff as linebackers coach in 2019, leading a unit that captured a Super Bowl victory in his first season. He brings 20 years of coaching experience to the LSU staff.
House will not assume coaching duties, including recruiting, at LSU until after the Chiefs' season ends.
“I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work," House said in a news release. "I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard. We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!"
House has experience coaching defensive line, linebackers and secondary, which has made him a sought-after coach over the years who reportedly turned down coordinator positions at Auburn and Tennessee in the past.
House previously coached inside linebackers and special teams at Kentucky from 2016-18, where he helped the Wildcats reach three straight bowl games for the first time since 2007-09.
As defensive coordinator at Florida International in 2015, his unit kept four opponents under 14 points and ranked No. 16 in the nation in red-zone defense. The defense boasted five all-conference players, including four who went on to the NFL.
“He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops," Kelly said in the release. ”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense."
The Chiefs are tied for fifth this season in the NFL in scoring defense at 20.4 points per game.