LSU basketball coach Will Wade will hold an open practice session for fans on campus attending Saturday's football game with second-ranked Georgia.

Wade's team will practice from noon to 12:55 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in advance of the 2:30 p.m. football matchup with Georgia.

Wade will address fans while his team goes through various practice drills.

The event is part of the Tiger Tailgate Party that is hosted by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, but all fans are invited.

Fans can enter the event by showing the graphic about the practice on Twitter or Instagram @LSUBasketball or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LSUBasketball.

Fans may show the graphic on a mobile device or print it out and bring it to the southwest ramp near Mike's habitat or the northwest stairs entrance next to the Bernie Moore Track. Only clear bags will be allowed in the PMAC.

Concessions will be available and the LSU band will perform at 1 p.m. following the basketball practice.