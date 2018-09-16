LSU is a top-10 team after its 22-21 win at Auburn on Saturday. And it's nearly a top-five team.

Cashing in on its second top-10 win of the season, the Tigers (3-0, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) rank No. 6 in both the USA Today Coaches and AP polls released Sunday.

LSU jumped seven spots in the Coaches poll and jumped six spots in the AP poll.

Alabama is the consensus No. 1 in both polls.

After Alabama, the Coaches poll goes Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

In the AP poll, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.

