Daniel Cabrera didn’t play Saturday during LSU’s win over Mississippi State because of a right wrist injury, coach Paul Mainieri said.
Cabrera, a sophomore left fielder batting .299 with six home runs, felt pain in his wrist around Christmas, but almost daily treatment helped him play.
The wrist became more aggravated over the last few weeks, and during an at-bat Friday night, Cabrera shook his hand after a swing. Mainieri said the pain became “unbearable.”
“From that point on,” Maineri said, “it created so much of a problem I couldn't run him out there.”
Mainieri used a pinch hitter for Cabrera’s final at-bat of Friday’s game. As LSU clinched the series, Cabrera watched from the dugout. He didn’t start for the first time this season. Freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo played left field.
Over the next few days, Cabrera will receive treatment and see a hand specialist, Mainieri said. The Tigers have two upcoming mid-week games, but Cabrera probably won’t play until next weekend’s series against Texas A&M.
“He needs to get a lot of treatment on it this week,” Mainieri said. “Hopefully with several days of rest it will be OK for next weekend. I wouldn't anticipate he would play in the middle of the week, although he might by Wednesday if he's feeling good.”