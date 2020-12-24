Will Wade hasn’t had a full complement of players available for any of his LSU basketball team’s five games this season, and that will be the case again Saturday.
During his weekly radio show Wednesday night, Wade said the Tigers will be without “one major piece” when LSU plays its first game in 12 days against Texas Southern in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The 4 p.m. game against Texas Southern, which is coached by former LSU coach Johnny Jones, will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast over the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Citing privacy laws, Wade declined to say which player will be sidelined, but he said it’s not star forward Trendon Watford.
Watford missed LSU’s last game against Sam Houston State on Dec. 14 with a minor ankle injury and wore a walking boot on his foot while watching from the bench.
Wade said Watford is fine and will be ready to go Saturday.
“I told coach Jones, he knows we’re not going to have all our players Saturday. … We’re going to be down at least one major piece,” Wade said. “He’s not sick, he’s fine. It’s all the timing of everything, so we’re going to be down one of our very good players.
“That’s just part of it. That’s the way it goes.”
Since we last saw the Tigers on the court, in an 88-66 victory over Sam Houston State, LSU (4-1) has dealt with Southeastern Conference and NCAA-mandated COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.
Wade, who tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago, also missed the Sam Houston State game which he quickly arranged after LSU had to cancel a Dec. 12 matchup with South Florida in Atlanta.
In the wake of the Sam Houston State game, Wade gave his players the required three days off for Christmas a week early.
“I’ve never kept my team over Christmas, and we’re having to keep our team over Christmas, obviously, this time,” Wade said. “We’ve obviously got to work out and prepare for the game Saturday, so we did the break during our pause.
"It was like, ‘Merry Christmas.’ They had the 16th, 17th and 18th (off), so we’re slowly getting back.”
In the meantime, he had to postpone games against UNO and North Texas and cancel a return matchup with VCU, the team he coached before being hired by LSU, after they met in Richmond, Virginia, last season.
Wade, again citing privacy laws, acknowledged LSU had issues with the virus, but he said it wasn't nearly as bad as some SEC teams.
South Carolina, for example, has had to shut its operations down after playing just three games and it postponed Tuesday's league opener against Kentucky.
“We’ve had some kids who had it, we’ve had some kids who had a certain level of exposure,” Wade said. “It’s been in groups. It’s been very slow, but we’ll be fully cleared to play Saturday with the vast majority of our guys.”
He also noted they may be able to play some nonconference games after the SEC schedule begins. The Tigers will host Texas A&M on Tuesday night to open league play.
If a conference game can’t be played and the league can’t re-arrange the schedule, Wade said he would be allowed to fill in that game with a nonconference opponent.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get in 13 games, which is the minimum you need to make the NCAA tournament,” he said. “We’ll try to get to 13 games however we can and go from there.
“We’ve just got to play as many games as we can. I do think once we get in conference that it’ll be a little bit easier to manage and to get through things.”