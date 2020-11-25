2020-21 LSU men's basketball roster
0 • Mwani Wilkerson • F • 6-5 • 215 • Fr. • Las Vegas
Four-star prospect averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds as a senior for national power Bishop Gorman.
1 • Javonte Smart • G • 6-4 • 205 • Jr. • Baton Rouge
Point guard led SEC in assists to turnover ratio in league play, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists.
2 • Trendon Watford • F • 6-9 • 240 • So. • Birmingham, Ala.
Preseason first-team All-SEC pick averaged 13.6 points and team-high 7.2 rebounds in LSU debut.
3 • Jalen Cook • G • 6-0 • 205 • Fr. • Walker
Led Walker to Class 5A state title in 2018 and averaged 29.5 points and 29.8 points last two seasons.
4 • Darius Days • F • 6-7 • 245 • Jr. • Raleigh, Fla.
Accurate shooter from close range, he averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in solid sophomore season.
5 • Parker Edwards • G • 6-2 • 185 • So. • Covington
Southeastern transfer redshirted as a walk-on last year, but averaged 23.6 ppg as a senior at St. Paul’s.
10 • Brandon Egemo •G • 6-0 • 175 • Fr. • Los Angeles
Walk-on point guard averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals for University High in Los Angeles.
11 • Josh LeBlanc • F • 6-7 • 230 • Jr. • Baton Rouge
Known for his defense, Georgetown transfer averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds in 39 games for Hoyas.
15 • Aundre Hyatt • G • 6-6 • 225 • So. • Bronx, N.Y.
Still hobbled by a knee injury, he provided good minutes off the bench and averaged 1.9 points a game.
21 • Charles Manning • G • 6-5 • 205 • Sr. • Riverhead, N.Y.
Ace defender fractured his right foot and then his left; but still averaged 7.9 points per game.
22 • Bryan Penn-Johnson • C • 7-0 • 260 • So. • Long Beach, Calif.
Washington transfer with 7-foot-7 wingspan and 9-7 standing reach may be rim protector LSU needs.
24 • Cameron Thomas • G • 6-4 • 210 • Fr. • Chesapeake, Va.
Nation’s No. 5 shooting guard averaged 31.5 ppg last season for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.
25 • Eric Gaines • G • 6-2 • 155 • Fr. • Lithonia, Ga.
Wiry combo guard shot 56% overall from the field, including an impressive 44% from 3-point range.
32 • Shareef O’Neal • F • 6-10 • 225 • So. • Los Angeles
Son of LSU great Shaquille O’Neal averaged 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds in 13 games for UCLA last year.
34 • Josh Gray • C • 6-11 • 255 • Fr. • Brooklyn, N.Y.
Averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.
LSU 2020-21 schedule
Tip times, TV networks TBA
Subject to change
November
Thu., 26 — SIU-Edwardsville
Billiken Classic, St. Louis
Sat., 28 — Saint Louis
Billken Classic, St. Louis
Mon., 30 — Southeastern
December
Sun., 6 — Louisiana Tech
Sat., 12 — South Florida
Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta
Wed., 16 — UNO
Sat., 19 — North Texas
Tue., 22 — VCU
Tue., 29 — Texas A&M*
January
Sat., 2 — at Florida*
Wed., 6 — Georgia*
Sat., 9 — at Missouri*
Wed., 13 — Arkansas*
Sat., 16 — South Carolina*
Tue., 19 — Alabama*
Sat., 23 — at Kentucky*
Tue., 26 — at Texas A&M*
Sat., 30 — Texas Tech
Big 12/SEC Challenge
February
Wed., 3 — at Alabama*
Sat., 6 — Florida*
Wed., 10 — at Mississippi State*
Sat., 13 — Tennessee*
Wed., 17 — at Ole Miss*
Sat., 20 — Auburn*
Tue., 23 — at Georgia*
Sat., 27 — at Arkansas*
March
Tue., 2 — Vanderbilt*
10-14 — SEC tournament
Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
* SEC game
LSU key dates
Nov. 26: vs. SIU-Edwardsville (regular-season opener)
Billiken Classic, St. Louis
Dec. 29: vs. Texas A&M
SEC opener (PMAC)
Jan. 30: vs. Texas Tech
Big 12/SEC Challenge
March 10-14: SEC tournament
Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
SEC Starting Five
Preseason favorite
It’s been a while, but Kentucky wasn’t picked to win the league by a media panel even though the ’Cats are loaded — again. Kentucky was the choice the past nine seasons, but Tennessee gets the nod this year. Veterans Yves Pons and John Fulkerson return to go with the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class topped by two five-stars — guard Jaden Springer and forward Keon Johnson.
Player of the year candidates
While the media’s player of the year is Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior who led the Gators in scoring last season with 14.0 points and was second with 7.1 rebounds, there are others who bear watching. Also receiving player of the year votes were Alabama’s John Petty, LSU’s Trendon Watford, Fulkerson and Pons, who are all known to SEC fans, and Kentucky newcomers Brandon Boston and Olivier Sarr.
Sleeper team
Under first-year coach Nate Oats, Alabama turned heads last season even though the Tide finished ninth in the league. Oats, whose team is picked to finish fifth, lost star point guard Kira Lewis in the NBA draft, but returns four of his top six scorers — including John Petty, Jaden Shackelford and Herbert Jones — and welcomes Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star point guard who sat out last season.
Making the Big Dance?
The SEC had a record eight teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament and seven more the following season, but would have come up well short of that if the 2020 tournament had not been canceled with only four locks. Look for Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Florida to earn spots in the 68-team field with Alabama and Arkansas knocking on the door to get one of those coveted spots on the dance floor.
Freshmen to watch
The talent pool is deep. Six of the top 25 players in the 247 Sports composite landed at SEC schools, topped by Kentucky shooting guards Brandon Boston (No. 5) and Terrence Clarke (No. 8). The top 25 also includes Tennessee combo guard Jaden Springer (No. 16), Tennessee shooting guard Keon Johnson (No. 19), Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper (No. 24) and LSU shooting guard Cameron Thomas (No. 25).