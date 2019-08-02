By the time he was a junior at Leesville High School, Kevin Mawae knew he was going to play college football.

He was bombarded with scholarship offers before choosing LSU, where Mawae earned All-SEC honors while playing multiple offensive line positions en route to being a second-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, his 16-year pro career led Mawae to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, into which he will be inducted Saturday.

But for all his talent and potential at the next level, Mawae firmly understood nothing in life is guaranteed.

+3 Ex-LSU star Kevin Mawae's Hall of Fame career takes backseat to purpose-driven life off field Kevin Mawae never won a state championship at Leesville High School. Never enjoyed a single winning season at LSU. Never reached the Super Bow…

He had a backup plan in case his early NFL career didn’t pan out. It involved either going back to school as a graduate assistant or joining the military as an officer.

“If I have to be honest, I probably would’ve thought about the Marines because their dress uniforms are sweeter looking than the Army,” Mawae said with a laugh. “But it was a consideration for me, and it is something I thought about.”

Thankfully, Mawae didn’t have to embark on a different career path. He developed into an elite center over 16 professional seasons with three teams: Seahawks (1994-97), New York Jets (1998-2005) and Tennessee Titans (2006-09).

By the time he retired, Mawae’s accomplished career included six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowls and a selection to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Still, that the military crossed his mind shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

While growing up, Mawae followed his father, David, who served 20-plus years on Army active duty — and with David’s military career came numerous duty stations overseas and around the United States.

The son experienced living in Germany and Fort Riley, Kansas, among other stops, before the family patriarch retired as a senior noncommissioned officer (NCO) with the rank of sergeant first class at Fort Polk.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Kevin Mawae, who is half-Hawaiian on his father’s side, credits two areas of his childhood in shaping who he was a football player and becoming a man: being raised in the Army lifestyle and Polynesian background.

“The Polynesian and Hawaiian culture was strong in our family, and my dad made sure we were around it,” Mawae said. “I think my upbringing with the discipline and all that comes more from the military lifestyle with my dad, but also from his upbringing.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

THE ARMY WAY

Growing up on Army installations afforded numerous opportunities for Mawae to observe a structured lifestyle, which started at home.

He was often asleep when his father left in the early morning hours for physical training, but awake when his father returned, showered and put on the uniform before heading out the door for daily accountability formations.

Mawae’s father took matters a step further during his Army career, ensuring his son saw and understood the importance of how individuals come together as a team to finish a job, regardless how big or small.

“Sometimes I’d take him down to where I worked on the aviation side and point out the different people working there,” David Mawae explained. “Each one has a key job, and I was the one in charge to make sure everything was completed, operated the way it’s supposed to — the attention to detail.”

Observing the organized environment helped plant the seeds on how the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee approached playing football throughout college and the professional level.

And he plans on mentioning how it helped shaped him during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday.

Ed Reed, now in NFL Hall-of-Fame, has a take on Saints no-call: 'That was wrong' CANTON, OHIO - Count Hall of Fame inductee Ed Reed among the ones not crazy about the NFL's new rules on reviewing pass interference calls and…

“I’ll allude to some of it in my speech,” Mawae said. “But when I watched my dad prepare his uniform and get ready to go to work, it was no cutting corners.”

Meanwhile, the lessons learned from being raised around the Army continue as Mawae moves into the coaching ranks.

Mawae served as an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears in 2016. He is now an offensive analyst on the Arizona State coaching staff under Herm Edwards, whose own father retired from the Army as a master sergeant.

“Herm always talked about how his dad taught him to sweep the corners when you sweep the room, make sure you get those bristles in the corners and don’t leave any dust bunnies around,” Mawae said. “That resonated with me, because I grew up in that same lifestyle that he did, and I understood what that meant. I understood what it meant to take pride in your work, do everything right, do it the right way.”

Seeing how soldiers conducted themselves with discipline to accomplish a mission made it easy for Mawae to absorb his upbringing as an Army brat.

He applied those same attributes to football. He now naturally uses them when he applies teaching methods as a football coach.

“My dad always taught us that if it’s worth doing, don’t do it half-assed,” Mawae said. “How does that translate to football? Well, try to be the best, try to go out there and do everything right.

“The structure of a practice, the structure of a game — you have to be here at a certain time, and practice starts with this drill, and it goes down the line. I think for me it was just a natural progression. I never thought about it, but now I can see how living in that environment can easily translate to football.”

‘AN NCO CAN RELATE’

The familiarity of a military environment extended beyond how Mawae approached football.

In addition to his faith, he often applied the Army core principles of selfless service and taking care of others throughout his adult life.

“It’s never about me; it’s always about somebody else,” Mawae said. “I played in the NFL, where it was about my wife, my kids and leaving a legacy for other people to follow. My time as the president of the NFLPA was leaving the game better than I found it.

“I lived the Army life as an Army brat, but I know what it’s about and I understand it. Your job is to bring up the young privates and get them prepared for whatever task they might have, and that’s what my dad did. I saw my dad bring young military guys home and give them a bed to sleep on, and the idea of this is how you take care of your guys. When you have the opportunity, you’ll do the same thing.”

Former LSU star and current Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins certainly benefited from Mawae’s willingness to help others, categorizing the Hall of Famer as an “inspiration.”

Collins, who returns to the Baton Rouge area every summer and hosts an annual youth football camp, said he worked out a few times with Mawae before entering the NFL.

“He shared some tips with me, and that in itself motivates me to want to keep passing it down,” Collins said. “These young guys, they need it. And the more they can hear, the more they can see and be around it, the more they feel it and it becomes a part of them.”

Mawae said he emphasized the basics whenever he worked out with Collins or any player at his alma mater.

The training sessions reinforced fundamentals and how to apply it to each individual position as part of the team.

And once a player under his tutelage became proficient with basic tasks, Mawae provided advanced mentorship on the responsibilities of a position — a scenario any military veteran who achieved enlisted leadership rank would appreciate.

“An NCO can relate that you would teach the guy behind you that this is your job,” Mawae said. “Every day you get up, you’re going to do this, this and this. Once you master those things, now you might have a wrinkle — how are you going to handle that wrinkle within the parameters of the foundation I’ve given you? Football is a lot similar to those things.”

It’s more than safe to count Mawae’s father as a fan of the teaching method.

David Mawae often mentored junior enlisted soldiers and junior officers throughout his military career, which included time in Vietnam.

So, when asked to describe what his son meant to those he brought along and for the offensive lines he played on, the comparison came naturally.

“He was the sergeant major of that line,” the family patriarch said. “Everybody follows, even the lieutenants.”

POLY PRIDE

While the Army environment played a big role in shaping Mawae, his father ensured his children never forgot their Pacific Island roots.

The Polynesian culture is rich with a profound appreciation of family, faith, humility, loyalty and food, among other attributes, and the Mawae children experienced everything under the watchful eye of their father.

“It was important to me,” David Mawae said. “Every place we went, we made sure we joined a Polynesian group at all the military bases we’ve been on. The elders took care of the youngsters, show the culture … We always talked about the culture, the food, how to use it, how to cook it, just the Hawaiian love for the Ohana (family).”

Kevin Mawae embraced the island culture while growing up — in addition to being a trailblazer on the football field. He is as a member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame and a member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 2014.

On Saturday, Mawae will become the first player of Hawaiian heritage inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be just the second Polynesian player to be inducted, joining Junior Seau.

“I’m not lost on the fact that it is a significant honor and even more significant I’m the first Hawaiian to go in, Junior being of Samoan descent,” Mawae said. “It’s humbling, and hopefully it opens the door for other guys.

“There are some great Polynesians to play throughout the history of the game — Jack Thompson, John Wedemeyer, Manu Tuiasosopo, Niko and Al Noga, guys like that — so there’s been a bunch of guys from the islands that played in the league. To get in the Hall of Fame, it’s a special honor and to recognize the fact that I’m the first Hawaiian to get in is important to me. It’s important for the people of Hawaii, I’m sure.”

The excitement goes beyond Hawaii, as former NFL players of Polynesian celebrate one of their own achieving the highest recognition.

Former Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who is half-Hawaiian, couldn’t be happier for a fellow player of island bloodlines and what it means for others in the Pacific.

“Even though I don’t personally know Kevin, he is a legend in the Polynesian football community,” Hoomanawanui said. “Being the first Hawaiian to make it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame gives Hawaiians and Polynesians all over a sense of pride and the ambition to one day follow in his footsteps.

“Some great centers came after him — Olin Kreutz, Dominic Raiola, Samson Satele, Max Unger — and I imagine Kevin Mawae has something to do with it. His mental and physical toughness paved the way for many years in the NFL and we congratulate him on this amazing honor.”

Former Jets and Chiefs linebacker Josh Mauga, who is of Samoan descent, agreed emphatically.

“In terms of our culture, it’s amazing,” Mauga said. “He’s a great player and just to see someone represent our Polynesian culture, it’s awesome.”

For his part, Mawae fully understands his place in NFL history. He won’t be alone on the stage Saturday to absorb the honor, as his wife Tracy will introduce him.

And when the time comes for him to deliver his acceptance speech, Mawae wants to ensure everyone knows the full impact of his background.

“When I stand up there and give my speech, if my speech goes the way it’s supposed to, then it will definitely be recognized as me being a Polynesian, being a Hawaiian, as one of the most important things about me being on that stage,” Mawae said. “I do go in there knowing I am the first Hawaiian to be able to wear a gold jacket.”