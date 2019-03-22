Five top gymnasts to watch during the SEC Championships, Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Sarah Finnegan, Sr., LSU
The reigning SEC gymnast of the year is the nation’s No. 2 ranked all-arounder. Finnegan has 84 career titles (38 this season) including 20 career all-around titles.
Kennedi Edney, Jr., LSU
The nation’s 13th-ranked all-arounder, the 2017 NCAA vault champion has hit a late-season surge with 10s in her last two meets on floor and vault.
Trinity Thomas, Fr., Florida
A one-time LSU recruiting lean, Thomas is the slam dunk SEC freshman of the year. She ranks fifth nationally in the all-around and is coming off a season-high 39.750.
Sydney Snead, Sr., Georgia
Ranked 12th nationally in the all-around, Snead has been remarkably consistent on vault. She’s No. 4 nationally in that event with no score below a 9.90.
Alex Hyland, Sr., Kentucky
SEC gymnastics co-scholar athlete of the year with Auburn’s Samantha Ceiro, Hyland ranks 17th nationally in the all-around and has at least a 9.925 in three events.