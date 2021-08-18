The LSU baseball team has filled one of the last remaining spots on its staff under new coach Jay Johnson, who announced Wednesday the addition of director of operations Tyler Nordgren.

As director of operations, Nordgren will handle an array of duties, including coordination of team travel. Nordgren took over for Nate Fury, a former LSU pitcher who spent the last five seasons in the role.

Fury left the program on his own this summer. His wife gave birth to the couple's first child in June, and he wanted more flexibility as he began raising a family.

"I've loved every second of being there," Fury said. "The place has been great to me as a player and on the staff, [but] all good things must end. I'm excited about starting the next chapter with my family."

Nordgren served as the director of operations for Johnson last season at Arizona. They also both played at Point Loma Nazarene, though years apart.

A third baseman from 2010-14, Nordgren ranked fifth in the PacWest Conference with a .371 batting average his junior year. The next season, he hit .356 and received All-PacWest honors.

Nordgren played four seasons of independent baseball after he graduated. He then spent two years coaching at his high school alma mater before spending the 2020 season as an assistant at Point Loma.

The addition nearly rounded out LSU's staff, which may add one more person in an unpaid position.

LSU's coaching staff has undergone significant change since coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement. Volunteer hitting coach Eddie Smith and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain left for new jobs, pitching coach Alan Dunn reportedly took the same position at Arkansas State and Fury left as well.

In their place, Johnson hired pitching coach Jason Kelly and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald. He also added volunteer hitting coach Marc Wanaka and Nordgren. The only holdover has been director of video and scouting Jamie Tutko.