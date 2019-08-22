Ed Orgeron believes LSU star pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson can be a 12-to-15 sack player for the Tigers in 2019.
But what about his pass coverage skills?
On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore compared himself to a former NFL All-Pro cornerback.
"Yeah, I can cover," Chaisson said. "I'm like Antonio Cromartie in that thing."
Chaisson, who missed the 2018 season after suffering an ACL tear in Week 1, played in 12 games as a reserve player in 2017 and didn't record an interception. His time on the field will increase significantly, and he'll be asked to cover running backs and some inside receivers as a weak-side outside linebacker.
But Cromartie?
"I never heard that one," LSU safety Grant Delpit said, laughing. "That's a first."
"He's quick on his feet," Delpit added. "He's fast. Quick twist. That all helps in pass coverage."
Regardless of Chaisson's ability to cover receivers, he knows what his main job is.
"I get paid for sack fumbles, man," Chaisson said. "I don't care about the interceptions. The DBs can have it. That's DBU. If I ever catch an interception, I'm pitching it back to them. I can't do all that running. I'll just block somebody going down the field."