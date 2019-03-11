A third LSU scholarship player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Freshman outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott entered the portal, a source told The Advocate Monday.

The Ferriday High graduate joins defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston in the portal.

Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.

The 6-foot-5, 229-pound Scott did not play in 2018, although he practiced both at outside linebacker and tight end.

Scott is the third defender inside the portal. True freshman Dominic Livingston said that "family issues" led to him entering the NCAA transfer portal last month. Livingston did not say which school he was transferring to, but said he would like to move back home in Texas.