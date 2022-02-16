The Southeastern Conference has eight teams ranked in at least one major preseason poll this year, and six of them landed at various spots in the top 10, once again setting up the league as the most competitive in college baseball.

No other conference can boast such numbers. Though eight ACC teams also appeared in one of the top 25 polls, most of its schools fell in the back half of the rankings.

That’s the way life works in the SEC. There’s the defending national champions, perennial powers, resurgent programs and a host of other teams trying to reach the College World Series.

Here, we name the top pitchers, best hitters and break down every team in the conference. Play ball. And good luck.

Golfing with Paul Mainieri: Ex-LSU baseball coach talks retirement over nine holes About a week after his final game last summer, Paul Mainieri went to the driving range used by the LSU golf teams and began his new life.

SEC East

Contenders

Vanderbilt (49-18 overall, 19-10 SEC last season)

Vanderbilt doesn’t have as much star power after losing two of the best pitchers in college baseball, but at this point, the team always contends. The national runner-ups last season are balanced.

Tennessee (50-18, 20-10)

Even though the Volunteers lost roughly half of their offensive production, you can’t discount Tennessee’s rise at this point. Tony Vitello seems to have turned around the program.

Florida (38-22, 17-13)

The Gators fell short of expectations last season as they lost a home regional. Florida still has talent, led by outfielder Jub Fabian, but this is an important year for coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Dark Horses

Georgia (31-25, 13-17)

Led by a pitching staff with two preseason second-team All-SEC selections, Georgia needed to rebuild in 2021. It will try to reach the College World Series for the first time under coach Scott Stricklin.

South Carolina (34-23, 16-14)

South Carolina has a bonafide ace with Will Sanders and other experienced pitchers on the staff. That gives the team a chance, but the Gamecocks need freshmen to fill crucial spots in the lineup.

Maybe next year

Kentucky (29-23, 12-18)

Other than junior infielder Ryan Ritter, most of Kentucky’s best hitters moved on. There’s experience in the pitching staff, and if the team wins, it’ll be because the group takes a step forward.

Missouri (15-36, 8-22)

Unfortunately for Missouri, someone has to lose games in the SEC. The Tigers didn’t return a player who batted over .300, and their starting rotation was already a mess.

LSU baseball defensive play looking sharp ahead of season opener LSU head coach Jay Johnson said that while he'll never be satisfied walking out of a scrimmage, he said that last night was the fourth scrimma…

SEC West

Contenders

Ole Miss (45-22, 18-12)

Is this the year? Ole Miss hasn’t reached the CWS since 2014, but the league coaches predicted the Rebels would win the SEC. Ole Miss has to replace two elite starting pitchers.

Arkansas (50-13, 22-8)

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The reigning SEC West champs lost one of the best players in the country in closer Kevin Kopps, but a formidable lineup helped make Arkansas one of the nation’s top teams again.

Mississippi State (50-18, 20-10)

Never count out the defending national champions. Mississippi State lost a lot from its 2021 team, but it still has a talented roster a year after capturing its first title.

LSU (38-25, 13-17)

New coach Jay Johnson brought in multiple transfers to pair with solidified stars, potentially giving LSU the best offense in the country. There are unknowns on the pitching staff.

Dark Horse

Alabama (32-26, 12-17)

Even without its ace most of the season, Alabama made a huge leap after winning seven SEC games in 2019. Now the Crimson Tide have to prove they can consistently win series.

Maybe next year

Texas A&M (29-27, 9-21)

Coming off its worst conference record since 2006, Texas A&M hired new coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Aggies didn’t have a player on the preseason All-SEC teams. Their rebuild may take time.

Auburn (25-27, 10-20)

Losing the four best hitters from a team that missed the postseason doesn’t bode well for Auburn. It will have to address a number of questions in the lineup and on the pitching staff.

Top three hitters

Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU

Widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 draft, Berry transferred to LSU after an All-American season at Arizona. His freshman year, the switch hitter batted .352 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 70 RBIs. His swing, plate discipline and power should translate well to a different conference.

Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss

Gonzalez started every game at shortstop last year and received National Freshman of the Year honors from D1Baseball. From the left side, Gonzalez led Ole Miss with a .355 batting average, 16 doubles and a 1.004 OPS. He also hit 12 homers and drove in 55 runs while rarely striking out.

Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

With power to all fields and advanced plate discipline, Crews burst onto the scene after passing on the MLB Draft. He ranked third in the conference in batting average (.362) and slugging percentage (.663) while hitting 16 doubles and 18 home runs, the most by a freshman in LSU history.

Top three pitchers

Landon Sims, RHP, Mississippi State

Sims dominated as a closer last season, posting 13 saves with a 1.44 ERA. He allowed nine runs over 56 ⅓ innings on the way to a championship, and he struck out 100 batters while limiting hitters to a .149 average. Sims will now transition into the role of Mississippi State’s ace.

Hunter Barco, LHP, Florida

One of the top returning pitchers in the conference, Barco finished within the top 15 in ERA (3.81), opposing batting average (.235) and strikeouts (94). Now entering his third season, the tall left-hander was named first-team preseason All-SEC.

Nick Maldonado, RHP, Vanderbilt

Another reliever who will slide into the starting rotation — at least at the beginning of the season — Maldonado recorded nine saves and a 2.31 ERA last year. He notched 59 strikeouts over 50 ⅔ innings, and he only issued seven walks. Maldonado mixes three pitches to keep hitters off balance.