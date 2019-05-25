Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offensive guard Marlon Martinez is LSU's 15th football commitment for the Class of 2020.

Martinez, a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports, picked the Tigers on Saturday over offers from Florida, Ohio State, Arkansas and Auburn. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Grateful for all the blessings 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yQPQQYa8Z2 — Marlon Martinez (@Marl0n77) May 25, 2019

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Martinez is rated the No. 44 offensive guard in the nation by 247 Sports.

LSU's 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 nationally behind Clemson and Alabama.

Martinez, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, said he saw some similarities between his high school team and LSU.

"LSU is a good school that really reminds me of St. Thomas in the way that they have a real good tradition," Martinez told 247 Sports. "They win. That's what they do.

"They've shown me a lot of love throughout my whole recruiting process starting from my sophomore year. For me, I really appreciate that about LSU."