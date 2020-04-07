A major international collegiate golf competition set to feature LSU freshmen golfers Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone has joined the list of sporting events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament organizers announced Tuesday the Arnold Palmer Cup, which pits a U.S. team of male and female collegiate golfers against an international team, has been postponed until Dec. 21-23 and will be played at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The event was originally scheduled for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.

Lahinch will now host the Palmer Cup in 2024.

Lindblad and Stone were LSU’s top two players this season. Lindblad, one of 10 finalists for the ANNIKA Award (top college female golfer), led the Lady Tigers with two wins and a 70.33 stroke average. Stone was second with a 72.56 average and three top-10 finishes.

Lindblad, from Sweden, will play for the international team while Stone, who is from Riverview, Florida, will play for the U.S. side.