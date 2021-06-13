KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They stood along the dugout railing for a moment, these players who heard so many tell them their team would never make the postseason, much less come this close to the College World Series, and watched as hats and gloves scattered across the turf while Tennessee’s players dogpiled in front of them.
Seconds passed. Nearly a minute. Then one by one, LSU’s players peeled themselves off the railing and hugged one another. Giovanni DiGiacomo walked over to senior Trent Vietmeier, who crouched near the ground, and patted his back. Dylan Crews, still wearing his helmet, wrapped his arms around junior Gavin Dugas. A line of underclassmen embraced fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas. They all shook hands with Tennessee, then they returned to the dugout and hugged some more, savoring their final minutes together.
LSU’s season ended Sunday afternoon, buried by home runs in a 15-6 loss in Game 2 of the NCAA super regional. While Tennessee advanced to its first College World Series since 2005, the Tigers approached an uncertain offseason.
“We’re going to put the bats away and call it a year,” said coach Paul Mainieri, his eyes still red. “In my case, call it a career.”
The loss ended Mainieri’s career after 39 years as a college baseball coach and 15 seasons at LSU. He won 1,505 games, reached six College World Series and led LSU to the 2009 national championship. Citing neck pain, he had announced before the postseason he would retire after LSU played its last game.
This was not the greatest team in LSU history, but it came closer to the College World Series than perhaps anyone could have expected. Once 1-8 in the SEC — the program’s worst league start since 1969 — LSU climbed from the bottom of the conference standings to reach the postseason. Then the Tigers won four straight elimination games at the Eugene regional to come within two games of the College World Series.
But Tennessee, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, assembled one of its greatest teams this season. Its pitching staff led the SEC in ERA. Its lineup mashed 92 home runs. The Volunteers (50-16) beat LSU in a narrow first game of the super regional. Then they hit another six home runs Sunday afternoon.
“Our guys never gave up,” Mainieri said. “They’re a resilient bunch. I love them to death. I’ll always remember them. They’re my last team.”
Mainieri had warned about the size of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Nestled between Tennessee’s athletic facilities, fraternity houses and a set of railroad tracks, its short dimensions led to a frequent number of home runs. LSU hit four in Game 2, but it couldn’t match Tennessee’s torrid offensive pace.
LSU (38-25) had conserved ace Landon Marceaux for the pivotal second game to give him an extra day of rest after pitching twice last weekend. But Mainieri said he “could tell pretty quickly he just didn’t have his normal stuff. He looked like he was out of gas from the beginning.”
After an error on freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson in the first inning, Marceaux allowed a two-run homer to Jake Rucker. Rucker homered again two innings later, and freshman Garrett Edwards began warming up in LSU’s bullpen. Marceaux’s start ended after three innings, his shortest this season.
“I could not in good conscience let him continue,” Mainieri said. “He was really laboring out there to just get through the first three innings. Everything that kid has meant to our program and all he’s given — and I know he’s got a future ahead of him — I couldn’t leave him out there.”
Edwards entered with LSU trailing 3-2 in the fourth after Crews homered for the second time. He allowed a leadoff single. Connor Pavolony homered two batters later. Edwards walked the next batter on four pitches, and pitching coach Alan Dunn visited him on the mound. Edwards, who had dealt with a forearm strain for about a month, told him he felt a muscle pull. Edwards walked off the field with LSU’s athletic trainer.
The Tigers cycled through pitchers with the game slipping away. In the fifth inning, freshman Will Hellmers surrendered a pair of homers and two more runs scored against Vietmeier. Tennessee batted around during the inning. It led by nine runs before sophomore Jacob Hasty ended the frame.
“They hit the ball better than we did today,” Mainieri said. “They really pretty much did everything better than we did. They deserved to win.”
Though freshmen Tre’ Morgan and Brody Drost homered to cut the lead to 11-6 in the seventh inning, providing a glimmer of hope, Tennessee stretched its lead with another home run off Labas before scoring twice in the ninth.
As Tennessee recorded the final outs, Mainieri stood in the dugout and tears rolled down his face. Mainieri removed his sunglasses. He wiped his eyes. He thought about his father and his best friend, Demie Mainieri, the man who inspired him to become a college baseball coach.
Once Tennessee started its celebration, Dunn put his arm around Mainieri and the umpires walked over to shake the coach’s hand. The public address announcer congratulated him. Some of Tennessee's fans clapped. Others booed.
LSU’s players hugged Mainieri as they walked through the dugout. The team will look much different next year. As the offseason begins, LSU will have to find a new coach. Changes can create roster turnover. When the season begins again next spring, someone else will lead LSU’s program for the first time in 15 years.