The LSU basketball team will be a man short for the Tigers’ 10-day tour of Spain next month.
Tigers coach Will Wade said Tuesday that senior Marlon Taylor, who played in all 35 games with 24 starts last season, won’t be available for at least another month after having surgery on his foot this summer.
That means Taylor, a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in helping LSU to a 28-7 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, will have to sit out the Aug. 12-22 tour of Spain after having a screw inserted into his foot.
“It’s something he could have played through,” Wade said, “but we thought it would just be better if we kind of bit the bullet now and did this so he would be in as little pain as possible throughout the season.”
Wade’s team will play at least three games on its tour of Spain, and possibly a fourth, before returning to campus to continue preparing for the upcoming season.
By then, he hopes to have Taylor back completely healthy.
“We probably could have managed it, but we didn’t want to press it,” Wade said. “He should be back in late August, early September. … He should be back in time for (preseason) practice and should have no ill effects for the season.”
On the court, Wade said he’s pleased with how his team has progressed in the offseason strength and conditioning program and is eager to see how the players look during 10 days of pre-tour practices allowed by the NCAA.
The emphasis, he said, has been on building a solid foundation and working on fundamentals that he hopes the Tigers will take from two hours of on-court practice allowed each week during the summer to game-type situations.
So the bonus 10 days of practice, during which Wade can work his team multiple times each day, will be invaluable for his team going forward.
“This will allow us to take a step from being a great team to an elite team,” he said. “As we move into practice going into Spain, we really want to start forming an identity.
“We have handled our foundation, but now we want to form our identity as a blue-collar team. We want to be a team that is relentless to the ball on both ends, be a team that is a family and take care of each other, and hopefully, we’ll be able to do that in Spain.”
LSU has games scheduled in Madrid (Aug. 15), Valencia (Aug. 17) and Barcelona (Aug. 21) with the possibility of an additional game during that one-week stretch before returning stateside.
Wade said he could play four games, but on foreign tours he sometimes cancels the fourth one.
In the games, he wants to see how freshman guard James Bishop can take the things he’s learned on the practice floor and carry them over into game situations.
As a result, Wade said his projected backcourt starters this season – point guard Javonte Smart and shooting guard Skylar Mays – won’t play more than 15 minutes a game because he knows what he has there.
It’ll be more important, he said, to see how Bishop, as well as shooting guard Charles Manning, a junior-college transfer, and freshman forward Trendon Watford make the transition to major-college basketball.
Getting minutes for guard Aundre Hyatt and forward Courtese Cooper, who redshirted last season, and seeing how sophomore forwards Emmitt Williams and Darius Days look with a year under their belts will be the main mission of the trip.
“We need to get these other guys major minutes and see how they react in different situations,” Wade said. “I'll start a different lineup each game as I have done in the past.
“It’s whatever I think will work, and we want to see different things so we'll definitely plan the lineups that way. We’ll get to see who plays well together and who plays well off each other and get a feel for that.”