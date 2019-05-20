LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux on Monday received Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week.

Marceaux, who shared the honor with Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee, pitched a career-high seven innings against Auburn. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out a career-high seven batters.

"It looks like he's turned a corner," junior Zack Hess said, "which is really big for us coming down the stretch."

Marceaux retired 11 straight batters until he allowed a solo home run. He sent down the next nine hitters to end his start.

If LSU beats South Carolina on Tuesday night in the SEC tournament, Marceaux will start on Thursday.