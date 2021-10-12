At the beginning of LSU’s longest run this season, two linemen pulled across the formation. They were left tackle Cameron Wire and left guard Ed Ingram, and when they reached the other side of the line of scrimmage, they sealed a crease for junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Davis-Price burst through the open hole, one of the largest an LSU running back had seen this year. He sprinted for a gain of 30 yards, eclipsing the previous season-high of 26 set by freshman Corey Kiner against Central Michigan.

LSU football practice report: Eli Ricks absent; Glen Logan returns to the field As LSU continues to deal with a growing number of unavailable players, sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks wasn't present during the open portion of practice Tuesday afternoon.

The run highlighted a career game for Davis-Price, who rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. He had rushed for 141 yards over the previous five games combined as LSU’s entire running game struggled.

“I was just trying my best to come back for my team,” Davis-Price said. “I had that mindset. I didn't even know how many yards I had until after the game. I was trying to make a comeback for my team.”

The concept that sprung Davis-Price — pulling linemen across the formation — featured heavily against Kentucky. LSU’s players said the team implemented it during preseason practice. The scheme had appeared at times this season, but never to the extent it did last weekend as the offensive line struggled to block and the game plan skewed toward passes in earlier games.

+2 What losing Kayshon Boutte means for LSU's offense and a team filled with injuries Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte suffered a season-ending right ankle injury, dealing another blow to an LSU team riddled with unavailable players in the midst of an important stretch and ending the sophomore year for a rising star.

LSU made a commitment to running the ball more heading into the Kentucky game, even though the Wildcats had the No. 25 rushing defense in the country. When coach Ed Orgeron mentioned new sets and formations, he had those concepts in mind.

“We felt that's one of our stronger plays from an offensive line standpoint,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “We committed to those plays over the weekend, and we had a little success with it. Hopefully that's something we can continue to build on moving forward.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Kentucky initially stopped the run, but LSU remained committed, even as it fell behind 21-0 early in the third quarter. Davis-Price had 13 carries and 95 yards after halftime, perhaps because Kentucky could play more conservatively on defense, but also because LSU kept handing him the ball.

Rabalais: Everyone knows Ed Orgeron's days are likely numbered at LSU ... including Orgeron As the losses mount, and as the number of ways out of this morass dwindles, all sorts of questions are flying about LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers used a wider variety of running plays, from counters to pulling tackles, and tight end Jack Mashburn, a prototypical blocker, played more often.

“The O-line, they came with it,” Davis-Price said. “They worked their butts off. As you can see, a lot of those holes were wide open. I just did great with the opportunity I had (because of) the great job they did.”

The key for LSU's run game always has been the offensive line, which has finally regained full health. Orgeron now views left tackle — a position where LSU started four different players in five games — as a point of strength with Wire and Anthony Bradford. And the longer the linemen play together, the more likely they are to have success.

LSU now will have to find a way for its passing offense and rushing offense to coexist this weekend against No. 20 Florida. As it searches for the right blend, the concepts that helped spring Davis-Price and the other running backs last weekend will remain a part of the scheme.

LSU leaves Kentucky with one positive — a revived ground game LSU was in desperate need of a spark, but this time it wasn’t the fault of a lackluster ground game.

“I think that's going to help us create some different gaps in the defense, different gaps for them to fit,” Orgeron said. “We're going to continue to do that.”