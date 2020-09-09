Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25% capacity, the LSU athletic department announced Wednesday morning, which will accommodate fans and comply with public health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school's news release says that tailgating will also not be allowed this year.
The decision ensures that LSU's iconic game day environment will be very different in an unprecedented year and will be missing other traditional events like the Tiger Walk and the school's "Fan Fest" in Nicholson Gateway.
The LSU marching band will be restricted from performing on the field before games and at halftime, in line with Southeastern Conference policy, and visiting bands won't be allowed to travel at all.
“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley."
It's possible that such a capacity limits Tiger Stadium to around 25,000 fans, and the plan will go into effect when LSU begins its 10-game, league-only season by hosting Mississippi State on Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Attending fans will be limited to season ticket-holders, students and a small group of visitors from the opposing team. As of now, single-game tickets will not be available.
LSU's plan said its ticket office will work to seat single ticket holders and groups of up to about eight people as close to their original seat locations as possible.
The student section will still remain in the north end zone, and students will be grouped with assigned seating for physical distancing. Interim LSU president Tom Galligan told reporters Wednesday morning that a plan is forming to require that students prove they tested negative for COVID-19 before they attend a football game.
LSU announced its commitment to season-ticket holders and students in July, when the university said the two groups would be prioritized if stadium reductions occur. At the time, LSU said season-ticket holders who want to opt out of the 2020 season will still be able to retain their seats for 2021. The deadline to opt out is Friday.
LSU said it anticipates all who opt out "will get at least a portion of their ticket allocation."
Tailgating on campus "will not be permitted," the news release said, and LSU banned people from bringing tents, trailers, televisions, outdoor cooking equipment, generators and other tailgating equipment.
Galligan said in mid-August that the university was going to discourage football fans without tickets to the game from tailgating outside of Tiger Stadium.
Questions arose of how LSU might enforce such a policy.
In LSU's game day plan, the athletic department said that all parking lots, including free lots, will require a permit. Unused parking lots will be closed, barricaded and not permitted for public use.
One lot will be designated for motor homes and RVs, but social gatherings and tailgating will not be permitted in the lot, which will open at 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Galligan told reporters Wednesday morning he believes the most effective way to enforce the policy is repeatedly getting the message out before LSU's first game. Enforcement could go further, but he was not specific on details.
"If we have to enforce it, our first enforcement measures will be gentle and persuasive," Galligan said. "If we have to be more forceful, we will. But I hope we don't."
Fans are required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth while on campus and inside Tiger Stadium, LSU's plan says, although they may be removed temporarily while consuming food and beverages.
LSU is allowing people to bring one 32-ounce or smaller bottle of water into the stadium. There will be a limited number of concession stands, which will offer a simplified menu with only pre-packaged items.
Such requirements follow the SEC's league-wide game day policy that it released in August. Physical distancing will be mandatory in all areas, including lines for stadium entry, restrooms and concessions. All transactions will be cashless. There will be no paper tickets.
The SEC required schools to ensure physical distancing if stadium shuttles were to be used, but LSU announced they will not be using shuttles at this time. Parking lots will be consolidated to be close to Tiger Stadium.
All campus buildings and bathrooms on campus will also be closed, and portable restrooms will be limited.
The official announcement comes a day after Edwards told reporters that he supported placing a limit of 25% on Tiger Stadium this season. Galligan said Wednesday morning he agrees with Edwards' view, and that talks with the governor on the issue have been cordial.
“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Gov. Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”
Will Sentell contributed to this report.