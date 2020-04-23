LSU bookended the first round of the NFL draft. The first pick was obvious, the final one was not.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs grabbed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32 overall to close out the first round. Edwards-Helaire was the fifth LSU player selected, breaking the SEC record for first-rounders from a single school.

Edwards-Helaire's next step comes after a season that saw the 5-foot-7 running back exceed expectations on LSU's stacked roster. The Baton Rouge native logged more than 100 total yards in nine of LSU's 15 games, along with 16 rushing touchdowns.

The rushing touchdown total was the most in the SEC tied with Jeremy Hill for the 5th-most in a single season in LSU history. The 1,414 yards, accrued on just 215 carries, was No. 3 in LSU history behind just Charles Alexander's 16,87 in 1977 and Leonard Fournette's 1,953 in 2015, both of whom had more than 300 carries in their respective seasons.

Edwards-Helaire's biggest performance came on what may have been LSU's biggest stage of the season, on the road against Alabama.

The junior running back ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and caught 9 passes for 77 yards and another touchdown. His two late rushing touchdowns held Alabama at bay as the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2012.

Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, but truly impressed in the explosive drills. The Catholic alum registered a 39.5-inch mark in the vertical jump and a 123-inch mark in the vertical jump. The vertical jump mark easily outstripped former LSU star running backs, including Fournette, who logged a 28.5-inch mark in his vertical jump.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs PICK : Round 1, No. 32 overall

: Round 1, No. 32 overall LSU IN THE DRAFT: 5th former Tiger taken

THE CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE FILE

HOMETOWN : Baton Rouge

: Baton Rouge HIGH SCHOOL : Catholic

: Catholic POSITION : RB

: RB CLASS: Junior

2019 STATS