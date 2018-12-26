Seconds after returning to the sideline in the second quarter of LSU’s epic seven-overtime game against Texas A&M last month, JaCoby Stevens was summoned to the phones for a chat with safeties coach Bill Busch up in the press box.

Considering he’d just missed a tackle on A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, which added 15 yards to a 5-yard pickup, Stevens, who made his third consecutive start at free safety that evening, feared the worst.

LSU’s multitalented sophomore thought he was in position to make a tackle on Mond when the Aggies quarterback ran a zone-read to the left on the third play of the second quarter.

The problem was Mond was there one second and gone the next, and the Aggies scored their second touchdown of the game six plays later to grab a 14-7 lead.

“He beat me to the edge, and I dove and missed,” Stevens recalled. “I was already beating myself up over it when I got to the sideline and I was still thinking about it when they said coach Busch wanted me on the phone.”

Stevens just knew he was going to get an earful.

“I thought he was about to rip me,” he said with a laugh. “I figured he was going to get on me and tell me what I did wrong.”

What he got were words of encouragement from Busch, which actually helped spark the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Stevens, rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 safety in the nation in the 2017 recruiting class, to the best performance of his two-year college career.

“He told me to stop thinking because he knows I think a lot and it slows me up,” Stevens said. “He said, ‘Stop thinking, play fast.’ No one plays a perfect game, so he told me just to play fast. He said if I mess up, mess up fast.”

+4 LSU's 50th bowl appearance in the Fiesta crowns the Tigers' glittering bowl past LSU’s New Year’s Day contest with UCF will mark the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. It will also be their farthest trip west…

Even though LSU eventually lost 74-72, Stevens went on to double his previous career-high with 14 tackles. Four of those tackles were for losses, matching All-American linebacker Devin White in that category. He also broke up one pass.

It was what LSU coaches wanted to see after seemingly finding a home weeks earlier for Stevens, who played safety, wide receiver, fullback, H-Back/F-Back and outside linebacker in his first 13 games with the Tigers.

Starting free safety John Battle injured an ankle on the first play of the Alabama game and Stevens got the call in the final three games.

After getting his feet wet in a win at Arkansas, Stevens had seven tackles in a rout of Rice and then doubled that against A&M, which will get him another start against Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Stevens was on the field for 79 of Texas A&M's 107 offensive snaps as well as three of the Aggies' 2-point conversion tries in the marathon contest.

His play in that loss certainly turned some heads, but it didn’t exactly surprise coach Ed Orgeron and his staff.

“He’s improved every week,” Orgeron said. “JaCoby’s big and strong. If you look at vertical jump, bench press and stuff, he’s on the of the best on the football team.

“Now he’s learning how to play the position. He’s learning how to cover in space, he can rush; we feel good in man coverage, we feel good in zone coverage. He’s learning the defense, he’s learning the multiplicity.”

There were times when Stevens wondered if he would ever get the chance, considering he was asked to change positions multiple times since he was an early enrollee in the spring of 2017 out of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Stevens said. “It was like a roller-coaster ride, I can’t lie. But the people that are in my life, and my family, they keep it stable.”

Stevens said on one of his visits to Orgeron’s office, when the Tigers' third-year coach was asking him to make another position change, he realized the staff was just trying to best utilize his talents.

“They were trying to find the best role for me with this team,” he said. “I remember going to coach O’s office to talking about moving back to defense from offense and I told him I just want to help this team in any way possible.

“He keeps giving me countless opportunities to showcase my skills.”

In recent games, that’s been playing a role defensive coordinator Dave Aranda created this summer especially for strong safety Grant Delpit.

It’s basically a fifth defensive back, but it’s called “quarter” instead of nickel because it requires the use of a bigger player than a cornerback to handle all situations from running backs to tight ends to wide receivers.

It was patterned after former All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu’s role in the final seasons of a Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and it requires a player to be smart and physical and have good coverage skills — attributes Delpit and Stevens possess — in order to play up near the line of scrimmage.

“I would say that’s a testament to coach Aranda and how creative he is,” Stevens said. “He put Grant in that same position I’m playing.”

Delpit flourished in the role, finishing the regular season with five interceptions and five sacks to earn first-team All-American honors. He also forced one fumble and recovered one.

“When I got in there for the A&M game, and before that the Arkansas and Rice games, I tried to mimic that,” Stevens said. “For the coaches to trust me to be able to play those positions speaks volumes. But at the end of the day, I just want to win.”