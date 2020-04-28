LSU freshmen Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone were named to the 2020 Golfweek All-America team Monday, according to a university news release.
Lindblad was selected to the first team. It is Lindblad’s second All-America honor. She received WGCA All-America honors previously.
Stone was part of the honorable mention list.
LSU finished the season ranked No. 12 by Golfweek and won three tournament titles during the season — the Princess Anne Invitational, the Magnolia Invitational and the Florida State Match-Up in addition to six top-three finishes in seven events.
Lindblad posted the lowest single-season average in LSU history with a 70.33. She finished the season ranked No. 2 by Golfweek and No. 9 by Golfstat. The Halmstad, Sweden native is a finalist for the 2020 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel given annually to the top female collegiate golfer. She shot 14 of 21 rounds of par or under over seven tournaments.
Along the way, Lindblad had five top-5 finishes, including victories at the Magnolia Invitational (October 14-16, 2019) and the Florida State Match-Up (February 29-March 1, 2020). Lindblad shot a career single-round low of 6-under 66 at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Feb. 16. It was the first round of the spring season.
Lindblad also was invited to the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and was selected to the International Team for the 2020 Palmer Cup. Last week she was named the Louisiana Player of the Year and to the 2020 All-Louisiana team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. She also earned SEC honors for Freshman of the Week on February 19 and Golfer of the Week on March 4.
Stone was second on the LSU team with a 72.56 average and shot six of her 18 rounds at par or under. The Riverview, Florida, native ranked No. 38 in the NCAA by Golfstat and No. 24 in the SEC.
Her season average ranks fifth on the LSU single-season list. Her top finish was second at the Battle at the Beach (November 1-3). She had three top-10 finishes in six tournaments. Stone is also a Palmer Cup selection for the United States team. This is Stone’s second postseason accolade. She was part of the All-Louisiana Team announced last week.