1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s seat just keeps getting hotter and hotter. That’s not a huge revelation, as the losses pile up for his Tigers. Orgeron and LSU’s record fell to 8-8 since the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season in 2019, which is receding into something resembling a distant memory, as the Tigers fell behind a solid Kentucky team 21-0 and couldn’t catch up. One must wonder how long athletic director Scott Woodward’s patience will last.
2. TRENDING NOW
The LSU running game. The Tigers were committed to it from their first possession Saturday night, and it actually paid some dividends. Starter Tyrion Davis-Price became LSU’s first 100-yard rusher this season, by far the best effort an LSU running back has had this season. That said, Davis-Price’s efforts also served to highlight the dire state of the Tigers’ ground attack, which entered Saturday’s game averaging just 70.6 yards per game rushing.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Kentucky has a solid team, off to its first 6-0 start since 1950. But one can remember an LSU team steaming toward the 1986 SEC title going to Lexington and handling 5-0 and No. 16 Kentucky 25-16. It’s been less than two seasons, but the Tigers look far removed from a title contender. If you can’t go on the road and beat Kentucky, how will you beat Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M?