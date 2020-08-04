Preseason football camp will get pushed back, but the official start date is still unannounced. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning he's heard it may be Aug. 10, but he's uncertain and is still waiting for the Southeastern Conference to make the ultimate decision.
LSU last held a two-a-day practice on Friday and were originally scheduled to report to preseason camp on Thursday. This week, there are no practices, Orgeron said, and the coaches are on vacation, waiting for the official time to return.
"I think the team's going to have to report on Sunday, but I'm not sure of that yet," Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with WNXX-FM, 104.5's "Off the Bench." "I haven't told them that yet. I'm just waiting for the final word from the SEC."
If preseason camp indeed begins Monday, LSU would be starting a seven-week practice build-up to the season-opener. That's an extra three weeks of practice than normal. Orgeron said he's going to "treat it like a bowl practice" by scheduling strategic days off to keep players fresh.
Plans to alter preseason camp began after the SEC announced last week that it will play a 10-game, league-only season that begins on Sept. 26 — three weeks after the original start date.
The league has yet to release an updated football schedule for each member, and Orgeron said he has "no clue" what the 2020 schedule looks like. LSU will likely play its usual six-game West Division opponents, its scheduled East Division opponents (Florida and South Carolina), plus two more teams from the East. It is expected that the dates of previously scheduled games will be somewhat shuffled to accommodate the scheduling changes across the league.
LSU's marquee rematch with Texas was canceled due to the SEC's decision, along with nonconference games against UT-San Antonio, Rice and Nicholls State. Orgeron has expressed disappointment in the losses of those games, and he showed optimism for the prospects of a league-only season — the kind of year that, if played, would be without the small-school matchups in the SEC that has drawn criticism in past years.
The SEC and ACC usually play an eight-game conference schedule, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play a nine-game league schedule.
"Buckle up, big boy," Orgeron said. "What else can you say, man? Hey, what a challenge. The best conference in the world. You play eight conference games and now you're going to play 10. You're going to play no out-of-conference games, but you know what? To get to the top — the top of the mountaintop, you have to be the very best and beat the very best. That's part of being in the SEC, so I welcome the challenge."
Pettigrew 'testing waters' for playing time
Orgeron said tight end Jamal Pettigrew entered the NCAA transfer portal because he's seeking more playing time for his final collegiate season.
The senior entered the portal Saturday, and the 6-foot-7, 254-pound St. Augustine High graduate has recorded two catches for 17 yards in his LSU career. Pettigrew graduated from LSU and would be immediately eligible as a transfer.
LSU is particularly deep at tight end this season, and five-star true freshman Arik Gilbert, last year's Gatorade National Player of the Year, is expected to assume the main role in 2020.
Pettigrew would also have been fighting for playing time against three other players: Tory Carter, a former fullback who caught two passes for 15 yards last season; Kole Taylor, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound incoming freshman from Colorado; and Nick Storz, who transitioned to football after spending two seasons as a pitcher on the LSU baseball team.
Players who enter the NCAA transfer portal can be contacted by other schools, but they can also remove their name from the portal and return to their original teams.
Orgeron said the door is open for Pettigrew to return.
"I told him, 'Go test the waters. If there's something that fits you, go,'" Orgeron said. "'If not, come back.'"
"It's his senior year," he added. "He wants to play."
An 'adjustment period' for LSU's face shield experiment
LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow said LSU's experimentation with helmet face shields during last Friday's two-a-day practice came with "mixed reviews."
Some helmets fogged up. Some shields came loose. Some players complained that their breathing was restricted.
Starting right tackle Austin Deculus was caught on a TikTok video saying, 'It's like breathing in a Ziploc bag."
The NCAA issued guidelines in July that said players could wear helmets so long as they also wear either a mask or a face shield.
Orgeron told WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench" on Tuesday morning that the experimentation with the face shields will continue in preseason camp.
"Look, we all played football," Orgeron said. "If I had something on my (face) that I couldn’t breathe, I would feel uncomfortable too. So I think it’s just going to be an adjustment period. Work through it."
Players will still have the option to wear a mask, such as a neck gaiter, instead.