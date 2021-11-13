In this strange, lost and pivotal season for the LSU football program, only one true goal remains (aside, obviously, from finding a coach): Get to six wins and become bowl-eligible. To do that, the Tigers must finish 2-1.
Three regular-season games remain: Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M. This first one, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium against the Razorbacks, looks winnable. The second looks virtually un-losable. The third looks like a probable defeat.
As columnist Scott Rabalais notes: LSU is beaten-up; thin at several positions; missing its two starting guards; and suddenly tending to a quarterback derby between Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier.
The Tigers have often played hard this season, if not well. They did both in a closer-than-expected loss last week at Alabama. But they are 2½-point home underdogs to Arkansas. The line is not just a surefire sign that the LSU program has seen better days. It is also an indication that if they intend to win Saturday, the Tigers must yet again give their best effort.
Here's everything you need to know before LSU and Arkansas tee it up at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
COVER STORY: SCIENCE CLASS
When your program is struggling and overmatched, it needs every advantage it can find. That's where Jack Marucci comes in. Tracking data, eye tests, sodium levels, kicking angles — they’re all studied by Marucci and LSU’s ‘performance innovation’ team, which searches for ways to give players even the slightest edge. Our own Leah Vann tells the story.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
LSU played hard at Alabama last week. The Tigers will have to do so again Saturday against Arkansas, against tough odds, or all the goodwill they built in Tuscaloosa will blow away.
PREDICTIONS:
You want game predictions? Of course you do. See why our writers picked what they picked. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Leah Vann weigh in on Saturday's game.
BEST GAMES OF THE WEEK (INCLUDING OKLAHOMA-BAYLOR):
You've got lots of options Saturday. Our own Sheldon Mickles is here with a handy guide, breaking down the top five matchups to watch — starting with Oklahoma-Baylor, which, ahem, features two coaches of local interest.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
Arkansas has been a 2-to-3-point favorite all week. What's more interesting is the fact that the Razorbacks are favored at all. Arkansas hasn't laid points against LSU since 2014, when the Hogs beat the Tigers 17-0 as 1½-point favorites.
FOUR KEYS TO VICTORY:
If the Tigers are to pull an upset, they have to lot of things right. First, they have to handle their own quarterback situation. Then they have to blitz the other guy, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson. Wilson Alexander breaks down this and other keys to the game.
A LOOK AT ARKANSAS' TOP PLAYERS:
The Hogs have made plenty of progress under Sam Pittman. Sheldon Mickles takes a look at the best of them, including quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive end Tre Williams.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
Did LSU really tumble to No. 11 in Sheldon Mickles' rankings this week? Yes, the Tigers did. Georgia, of course, is No. 1. But it’s worth it to take a look at where each team landed, from Nos. 1-14. There’s always a surprise or two in here.
FINALLY:
Because the next few weeks are sure to be pretty wild.