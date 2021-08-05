Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey agreed to a contract extension through 2026, the league announced Thursday.

Sankey has been the commissioner of LSU's conference for seven years. The extension came near the end of an eventual summer in which the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, further cementing its status as the most powerful league in college sports.

"College athletics is in the midst of a transformational period, and the SEC is fortunate to have a highly impactful leader to guide us forward at this critical time in our history," said conference president Jere Morehead, the president of the University of Georgia, in a statement.

"He has effectively introduced change and advancement for the conference while respecting the institutional traditions that make the SEC unique. His leadership and ability to foster collaboration through the COVID-19 pandemic helped establish a framework for all of college sports, and those leadership skills will be critical as we move forward with change in the years ahead."

Sankey, 57, became the SEC's eighth commissioner after Mike Slive stepped down in 2015.

Within the last year, Sankey has guided the league through the coronavirus pandemic and helped reach an agreement with Disney that will give ABC and ESPN exclusive broadcast rights to SEC football and basketball games from 2024-25 to 2033-34.

Last week, the SEC officially added Texas and Oklahoma. They will join the conference when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 ends in 2025, increasing the league to 16 teams.

"I am grateful for the support of the SEC's presidents and chancellors, and for the continuing opportunity to serve our universities while supporting the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference," Sankey said in a statement.

"We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics, and I look forward to working with the SEC's campus leaders to identify a path forward that will sustain the incredible success of our Conference and provide opportunities for young people to grow academically and challenge themselves athletically."