FORT WORTH, Texas — The return of injured starters Xavier Pinson and Darius Days was a huge lift for LSU on Saturday morning, but it couldn’t get the Tigers over the top against a game TCU team.
Pinson returned after missing five game with a sprained knee and played seven minutes off the bench — all in the first half — and Days played 32 minutes after being sidelined for Wednesday night’s game with Texas A&M.
But No. 19 LSU ran into an angry TCU team that lost by 23 points at home to Texas on Tuesday night and fell 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Schollmaier Arena.
LSU (16-5) cut a 16-point second-half deficit to one point with 9:33 remaining, but TCU (14-4) got the lead back up to nine three times in the closing minutes.
The Horned Frogs were never really threatened after a putback basket by Days with 2:46 to play cut the Tigers' deficit to five at 71-66.