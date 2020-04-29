Former LSU football coach Les Miles is one of three athletic staffers at Kansas University taking a pay cut to help the department through coronavirus-related financial shortfalls, according to a report from cjonline.com.

The 10% salary reductions will impact Miles, KU men's basketball coach Bill Self and athletic director Jeff Long. The cuts start on May 1.

These cuts are planned to last for six months and will amount to nearly $500,000.

Miles has an annual base salary of $2.775 million. He said the pay reduction is something he wanted to do to "help a place we've quickly grown to love."

In his first season with the Jayhawks, Miles lead the team to a blowout win to snap an 11-year road-game losing streak. The team hadn't won a road game against a power conference in 48 straight losses.

Miles led the LSU Tigers to their third national championship in 2007. They played for another in 2011 under his leadership.

Colleges and universities across the country have projected enrollment shortfalls of 15%, which could impact budgeting.