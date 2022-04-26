It's been a little more than a month since Matt McMahon took over the LSU men's basketball program, agreeing to a seven-year, $20.3 million contract.
Almost immediately, he got to work. He didn't have much choice.
McMahon didn't just have to hire a coaching staff; he had to rebuild virtually the entire roster. Players departed en masse after Will Wade was fired, and McMahon has been busy recruiting three different subsets of players — veteran transfers, holdovers who have considered returning to LSU and high school prospects.
All the while, potential NCAA penalties loom.
McMahon spoke to The Advocate about his first month on the job, the challenge of recruiting with potential sanctions on the way, his vision for the program and more.
THE ADVOCATE: What has the last 4½ weeks been like for you and your staff?
McMAHON: Well, I think with college basketball in 2022, when you take over a program you have to be prepared for the roster-management portion of it, so that’s been our major focus since we got here. No. 1, putting together a great staff, which we were fortunate to be able to do. Love the people we’ve been able to bring into our program on our coaching staff. Then, No. 2, moving on to the roster-management piece and having the right mix.
I was excited that Mwani (Wilkinson) and Justice (Williams) want to be a part of the foundation of the program moving forward. They’ve been terrific in the workouts this spring. We’ve been able to add some really good players from the transfer portal to this point, and now our focus is on completing the roster for 2022-23.
What was your plan, or your timeline, for the first month or so here?
You go through your processes. There’s a lot to do, so it can be overwhelming at times. So it was just staying focused on winning each day, continuing to build relationships with our players, continuing to recruit with relentless urgency to get the right people into the program.
I’m really big on establishing the culture of how we’re going to run the LSU basketball program as we move forward, so that’s been our daily focus. As I mentioned, the two most important things you do when you take over a program are the people you hire and the people you sign to be a part of the program. So that’s been the major focus here the first few weeks.
How has recruiting gone with possible NCAA sanctions hanging over the program? Have the kids been receptive to you and what you’re telling them?
Yeah, I think for us it’s all about fit and opportunity. You know, there’s an opportunity to come here to LSU, one of the great brands in all of college sports, an opportunity to come and make an immediate impact on the program. So that’s been our focus in trying to identify the right people who want to be a part of that and want to be a part of something special. That’s where we’ve kept our focus from a recruiting standpoint.
When you talk to potential prospects, are they not worried about anything that might happen with the NCAA?
Well, I think there’s just the uncertainty of the allegations that we have to address, but we don’t have the final answer. We address it; there’s uncertainty there. But for us, at the end of the day, you’re still at LSU; you’re in the SEC; you have an opportunity to come and make an impact right away. Those are the type of people we’re trying to build a program with.
You’ve gotten five transfers and two returnees, but just one high school signee so far. Are you looking at more incoming freshmen or junior college guys with the five scholarships you have available?
I think right now, you have to have the balance. There’s got to be a mixture, so we’re looking at a little bit of everything. You want to start to balance out your classes as well; you don’t want to be too heavy in a certain class, so I want to have a mix of high school seniors that are coming into the program, but also be very strategic with the use of the portal to add some age and experience into the program as well.
We’re looking at a number of classes, but you always want to get older faster. That has to be a goal in today’s college basketball world. There’s great value in experience of players who have done it before. And so, that portal has really changed the game. Whether we like it, love it, or hate it … we have to embrace it. You have to try to use it to the best of your ability to construct your roster in a way that gives you an opportunity to win and, this is really important for us, establish the foundation for what our program’s going to be about as we move forward.
You may have used these words in your introductory news conference, but it’s adapt or fall back, right?
Yeah, I think you have to be very thorough. It’s no different in recruiting high school athletes as well, but the pace and the urgency — things happen fast, so you have to really make sure your homework is thorough and detailed. You don’t want to just throw guys onto a roster. You have to make sure we’re getting the right fit that’ll fit the culture of the program.
You were able to get Kendal Coleman, a transfer from Northwestern State, real fast. Did you have a good line on him?
Well, we knew about his production this past year. You’re always in the portal. It’s a daily deal to make sure you know who’s available and so forth. But with him being a Louisiana native, being one of the few players in all of college basketball last year to average a double-double, great size and athleticism, motor, character — it was just a great fit for him to be the first signee to join the program.
Did you see him on film when he played against LSU last December and had 16 points and 13 rebounds?
Oh yeah. At the end of the day, production is king. He’s a guy who in big games last year against Power Five and top-eight conferences in the country, (he) really produced at a high level and has been a very efficient player.
Moving on to the coaching staff. You obviously work with guards, but who will work with the forwards and bigs?
As far as the staff, for me, I always want well-rounded coaches who are great in player development and do an incredible job investing in our players on and off the court, excellent recruiters. Then there’s the game and practice preparation and planning that has to be addressed there as well.
So for us, all three assistants are very involved in the player-development piece, regardless of position. We think that’s a lot of one-on-one time that we invest with the players in the practice facility, but then also off the court in building those relationships, establishing the trust that’s necessary to build a program. So all three assistant coaches will be focused on that and be involved in all areas.
Four of your transfers — Coleman, Justice Hill, Cam Hayes and Derek Fountain — will be eligible immediately because the rule states you can transfer once without having to sit out a season. But how does it affect Trae Hannibal, who’s already done it once?
We don’t know how that will work with Trae yet at this point. You would have to go through a waiver process as a double-transfer at this point. He will have to go through that this summer. By rule, he has three years left to play two, so if he has to sit out a year, he still has two years remaining.
On the players who went into the transfer portal, can you give us some insight on what you told them?
I think some of those decisions were made long before I was named the head coach here, to where players were looking to make decisions and go to other schools, and I think that’s college basketball here in 2022. A lot of players sign with a coach, and now they have the opportunity to leave as transfers. It’s easier to do than it once was, and so some of them took advantage of that.
Fortunately, we had some that wanted to go through the workouts and spend time building relationships with the new coaching staff to see if this might be the best opportunity for them.
And so, I’ve been thrilled for the opportunity to work with Mwani and Justice. They’ve been terrific in their work ethic and their effort in the weight room, their desire to increase their role in the program. They want to get better. They’ve really bought in to what we want to do from a style of play and a player-development process. That’s how you have to approach it now: You have to move forward with the guys that are excited about what you’re doing and you build a foundation. I’m really excited those two have chosen to do so.
You still have scholarships available. Is the door still open for some to maybe come back like Wilkinson and Williams?
I think for some. Some have been in the workouts; I don’t want to speak to each individual’s decision because that’s important. Players have the opportunity to do what they feel is best for them.
We’re going run a very friendly system for players who want to showcase their skills and talents at the highest level of college basketball. Our player development process has been proven to develop pros for a number of years. I think our strength and conditioning program will be one of the best in the country. Then, you start to talk about the different resources we have from nutrition and the academic support and so forth. Everything sets up well to recruit some of the best players in the country, so that’s how we’ll move forward.
So you don’t mind having guys that are in the portal working out here?
Yeah. Once you’re in the portal, you’re eligible to still do your workouts as long as you’re enrolled and are a full-time student and taking care of your business academically. You can pursue all options as a player.
What about your scheduling for this season? You’re going to play in the Cayman Islands Classic and also have East Tennessee State contracted, but how is that going overall?
There’s a lot of work to do on the schedule. Not much had been done there, but the multi-team event is set to be in the Cayman Islands, which will be a great experience for our players. Really excited for that and the families. Obviously, we’ll have the SEC schedule and Big 12/SEC Challenge and putting the rest of the schedule together from there. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but we’ll get there.
You have SEC scheduling restrictions, as far as certain NET averages you want to get to, so we’re just making sure we’re working within those parameters to put together a good schedule.
At Murray State, you played Auburn twice, Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama. Where do you go to find games now that you’re in their league?
Scheduling is challenging. You’re trying to hit those parameters, especially here in Year 1. You have to make sure you’re under that 150 NET average. You have a certain number of games that you need to play at home for your season ticket package.
But we want to play in big games. You’ve seen some neutral-site opportunities that are out there. We’re open to those as well. We’d also like to have home-and-home series with programs that people want to see come here to the PMAC. So we’ll be open to all options, but certainly there’s some work to do on this year’s schedule.
Would you be opposed to playing Murray State if they wanted to come here with Steve Prohm, who you coached under, back there?
(Laughing) He’s been a great mentor for me, very close friend. That’s the one thing most coaches tell you: They don’t like playing their friends in the business. I have great respect for him, and he’ll continue to be a great mentor for me as I move forward with my career. I wouldn’t be opposed to it, but we’ll see down the road.
What are your thoughts on proposed facility upgrades to the PMAC?
(Athletic department officials) are doing a great job with that. It’s exciting to see where we’re going to land there, but I would forward that to them.
You mentioned having a balanced offense-defense philosophy in your introductory news conference. You certainly had that with your Murray State teams, especially this season. But can you expand on that a little?
Yeah, I think it has to be the goal, certainly. We all know defense and rebounding travel. Those things can be consistent on a nightly basis so that when you do have that off-night shooting the basketball, you can still survive and find ways to win. I thought that was a big key for us over the past seven years at Murray State, that we were able to have that balance on both ends of the floor.
You have to have different ways to win. If you only can win on a night where you hit 15 3s or you can only win on a night where you hold a team to 32% shooting, (that) makes it difficult throughout the course of a season. So the balance has to be there on both ends of the floor, and I would throw in special teams as well. The ability to execute on out-of-bounds (plays) under the basket on offense and defense, sideline out-of-bounds on offense and defense. All of those things factor into winning.
What did you glean from watching LSU’s games last season?
That’s probably where I’m maybe different from other coaches. I’m just moving forward. This is an opportunity to come in and establish a new foundation for what we want LSU basketball to be for years to come. So that’s where we’re picking up and starting; we’re not going to look backwards or look to the past.
I saw them play games throughout the season, just on TV or scouting-wise. But just moving the program forward, and whatever we need to get done to build the best team we can here that fits the culture of how we want to build the program. So for me, that means just moving forward.
Your old team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Saturday night, and two nights later, you were in Baton Rouge as the head coach at LSU. How did that come about so quickly?
I won’t get into the details of the process, but that’s the other thing that’s maybe challenging in college basketball coaching circles today. It used to be, the season would end and kind of around the Final Four would be when you would see a lot of the coaching movement start.
Well, the business of college basketball has sped those processes up, and so things move a lot more quickly than they used to. When you make a move, I don’t know that there’s ever good timing; it’s always very challenging in that regard, so you have to process information as quickly as possible and make the best decision as you see fit for you and your family in that moment. So, that’s how this process played out.
How has your first month as an official Louisianan gone?
My family and I love it. It’s a great opportunity; it’s a special place and I’m really excited about both the opportunities and the challenge that lie ahead. If you’re a competitor, that’s what you to be a part of at a place like LSU. Excited to be here, thrilled with the staff we’ve been able to put together.
I always talk about it: You win in life with great people, and we’ve brought great people here with us. I’m excited about the foundation of the roster so far and I’m excited to finish strong here in recruiting in the next few weeks to complete our roster.