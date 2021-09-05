For the second straight season opener, the LSU Tigers defense gave up more than 400 yards of offense and allowed more than 35 points, losing 38-27 to UCLA Saturday night.

The defense had some mental lapses in the first half but kept pace with the Bruins. But in the second half, LSU was dominated up front on both sides of the football, something most did not expect to happen coming into the game. Led by running back Zach Charbonnet, UCLA ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

So what does LSU's loss mean for the Tigers, and for head coach Ed Orgeron? Here's what national media outlets are saying about UCLA's win in Pasadena:

CBS Sports

David Cobb. a writer for CBSSports.com, says the UCLA win over LSU on Saturday night "puts the rest of the Pac-12 on notice."

"This will be a tough reality for some to comprehend, but a Pac-12 team that hasn't recruited at an elite level dominated an SEC team that is loaded with talent up front."

Click here to read the full story.

USA Today

In an opinion piece in response to LSU's loss to UCLA Saturday night and head coach Ed Orgeron's exchange with a UCLA fan prior to walking into the Rose Bowl, Dan Wolke of USA Today writes that Orgeron is on the proverbial hot seat.

"But with every loss since that night in New Orleans when Orgeron was on top of the world — and there have been six of them in the past 11 games — the 2019 LSU team looks more like a bolt from the sky."

For the full USA Today article, click here.

+3 'We've got to get better': LSU crumbles under UCLA's pressure, loses first trip to Rose Bowl 38-27 A night that could have inspired confidence as LSU tried to rebound from a 5-5 season ended in frustration as recurring issues led to a 38-27 season-opening loss.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura, a staff writer for ESPN, also writes that UCLA's dominance not only shows signs that the Bruins program is finally turning the corner under year four with Chip Kelly, but makes them legit Pac-12 contenders moving forward this season.

"Before last week's 44-10 win against Hawaii, the Bruins were 0-6 under Kelly in nonconference games. And while that win mattered, it was played before a scarce crowd and carried little national significance.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Beating LSU is different."

You can find the full link to the article by clicking here.

LA Times

Columnist Bill Plaschke, a long time columnist for the LA Times, writes that it's time for people to hop on the UCLA football bandwagon after their dominant performance on Saturday night against an LSU team two years removed from a national championship.

"On a steamy night in front of a huge UCLA crowd whose cheers overwhelmed the thousands of LSU voices and shook the grand old house, the Bruins used a punishing rushing game, a timely passing attack and a bruising rushing defense."

To read the full LA Times column, click here.

Sports Illustrated

Ross Dellenger, a national college football writer for Sports Illustrated, writes that after years of mediocrity with the UCLA Bruins, Chip Kelly finally had his breakthrough win and the Kelly of old is back. From 57 scholarship players to when he took over in 2018 to now, Kelly and the program have come a long way.

"It was the Pac-12 team that wore down the one from the SEC. The Pac-12 team created wide running lanes for its tailbacks and hounded the opposing quarterback. The Pac-12 team burned the clock and milked away the game. It popped explosive plays against busted coverages (at least four completions of at least 35 yards)."

To read the full Sports Illustrated article, click here.

Rabalais: Another season opener, another ugly picture for LSU as it falls 38-27 to UCLA PASADENA, Calif. — As day melted into night and the San Gabriel Mountains rising behind the venerable old Rose Bowl disappeared from view, the…

The Athletic

Brody Miller, who covers the LSU Tigers for The Athletic, writes that the same issues LSU struggled with in 2020 that were seemingly "fixed" reared their ugly heads once again on Saturday night, with LSU's defense failing to cause havoc after the first quarter.

"The outlook of this season has shifted. Ten wins was the clear goal or expectation. Now, LSU would have to go 5-3 in SEC play just to finish 8-4, and nothing about Saturday looked like a team set to have a winning record in the brutal SEC."

To read the full article from The Athletic, click here.