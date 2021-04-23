Considering the LSU Alumni Gold is his program’s biggest home meet of the year, it pained Dennis Shaver to see the meet get canceled by COVID-19 last April.
Like all other sports, the entire outdoor schedule had to be scrubbed last spring because of the global pandemic.
Other than the Southeastern Conference and NCAA championship meets, losing the Alumni Gold was most difficult for Shaver.
It’s a collaboration of the program’s storied history and present stars who annually compete against the nation’s top teams as they get ready for the start of the postseason next month.
The meet’s return to Bernie Moore Track Stadium, which actually came Friday with the hammer competitions, has LSU’s top-ranked men’s and women’s facing some alumni who came before them as well as national powers Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Auburn.
It’ll also have a special guest. Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis, the world record holder in the indoor and outdoor pole vault, is expected to make his 2021 outdoor debut and officially begin his quest for Olympic gold three months from now.
Also set to compete is former LSU All-American Aleia Hobbs, who has clocked the second-fastest time in world in the 100 meters this spring at 10.99 seconds.
Admission is free, but because of COVID restrictions only 2,800 spectators will be allowed into the stadium.
“This, I think, is one of the best collegiate meets — year-in and year-out — in the nation,” Shaver said Friday. “It’s even more special this year with schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn coming as well as quality post-collegians. So we’re excited.”
The meet gets under way at 10 a.m. with field events and the 1,500 and 5,000 meters on the track in both genders, events moved from Friday night because of weather concerns. Other track events begin at 1:30 p.m.
The men’s pole vault is set for a 2:45 p.m. start, but Duplantis, a Lafayette native who competed for LSU in 2019 before turning pro, likely won’t take his first attempt until around 3:15 or 3:30 p.m.
“I talked to him (Thursday) and he’s looking forward to it,” Shaver said. “He wants to jump … he’s genuine. He’s looking forward to competing and opening up his outdoor season.”
Duplantis, the 2019 NCAA indoor champion, holds the Bernie Moore facility record at 19 feet, 5¾ inches
It didn’t take long for Duplantis, who holds dual citizenship and competes for his mother’s native Sweden, to become the favorite to claim Olympic gold.
After leaving college, he set both world pole vault records in a span of seven months.
Duplantis, the silver medalist in the IAAF World Championships as a 19-year-old in 2019, set the indoor record on Feb. 15, 2020 at 20-3¼ and soared 20-2 on Sept. 17, 2020 to establish a world outdoor best.
The IAAF does not recognize indoor and outdoor pole vaults as separate events, so his indoor mark of 20-3¼ counts as the world record.
Several of LSU’s current stars will be making their final starts in their primary events with just one meet left before the SEC championships in mid-May.
NCAA indoor 400 meters champion Noah Williams will make his outdoor debut in that race, while Terrance Laird, who on March 27 posted a world-leading time of 19.81 seconds in the 200, will line up in that event after teaming up with Williams, Dylan Peebles and Dorian Camel in the 4x100 relay.
On the women’s side, Tonea Marshall, who has a top time of 12.75 seconds in he 100-meter hurdles this spring, will line up in that event and run on the 4x100 relay along with Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies.