The LSU basketball team filled two of the eight first-team spots on the All-Southeastern Conference squad picked by the league's coaches and announced Thursday.
Voted to the 17th annual coaches' first team were Tigers sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart.
Watford, a member of the coaches All-Freshmen team, was a first-team pick by the media last week; Smart was on the media's second team.
LSU was joined by Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee with multiple selections on the coaches' team. A total of 34 players received votes.
A minimum of eight players are chosen to the coaches; first and second teams. There were eight players on the first team and nine on the second team.
No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
Coaches All-SEC Team
First team
John Petty, Alabama
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Brandon Boston, Kentucky
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Second team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Desi Sills, Arkansas
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
Scottie Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Smart, Watford on Naismith list
Earlier in the day, Smart and Watford were among the 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy preseason watch list by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Gonzaga led the watch list with four players included on the list, followed by Duke with three. LSU was one of several schools that had two players on the list.
Smart and Watford were two of the six SEC players chosen to the Naismith list. The others were Florida's Keyontae Johnson, Tennessee's Yves Pons and Kentucky's B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke.