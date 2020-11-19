BR.lsuolemissmain.020220 TS CROP 508.jpg
LSU guard Javonte Smart (1), left, and forward Trendon Watford, right, were both named to the coaches' preseason All-SEC first team Thursday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The LSU basketball team filled two of the eight first-team spots on the All-Southeastern Conference squad picked by the league's coaches and announced Thursday.

Voted to the 17th annual coaches' first team were Tigers sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart.

Watford, a member of the coaches All-Freshmen team, was a first-team pick by the media last week; Smart was on the media's second team.

LSU was joined by Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee with multiple selections on the coaches' team. A total of 34 players received votes.

A minimum of eight players are chosen to the coaches; first and second teams. There were eight players on the first team and nine on the second team.

No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Coaches All-SEC Team

First team

John Petty, Alabama

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Brandon Boston, Kentucky

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Second team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Desi Sills, Arkansas

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M

Scottie Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Smart, Watford on Naismith list

Earlier in the day, Smart and Watford were among the 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy preseason watch list by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Gonzaga led the watch list with four players included on the list, followed by Duke with three. LSU was one of several schools that had two players on the list.

Smart and Watford were two of the six SEC players chosen to the Naismith list. The others were Florida's Keyontae Johnson, Tennessee's Yves Pons and Kentucky's B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke.

